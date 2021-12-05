ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Holds Steady Below $50,000 in Volatile Weekend Trading

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin prices bounced around on Sunday, continuing a period of selling that saw the cryptocurrency tumble more than 17% on Friday night and into Saturday. The cryptocurrency stood around $48,000 on Sunday, up from Saturday's low near $43,000. On Friday morning, bitcoin traded around $57,000. The selling came as...

raleighnews.net

Sensex, Nifty end in red in volatile trading

Mumbai (India), December 10 (ANI): The Indian equities markets closed in the red for the first time in four trading sessions on Friday. The benchmark Sensex ended the day 20 points lower while Nifty 50 closed nearly flat after volatile trading witnessed during the day. The markets opened in the...
STOCKS
investing.com

Bitcoin Dropped Below $49,000 as Volume Continues to Decline

© Reuters. Bitcoin Dropped Below $49,000 as Volume Continues to Decline. Bitcoin dropped below $49,000 and the trading volume continues to dip. The majority of the crypto market was also red. Bearish market happened as US stocks slipped and the US dollar index (DXY). Bitcoin fell to $48,000 on...
MARKETS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Inflation beats the virus

INFLATION BEATS THE VIRUS (1225 GMT) Looking at what investors really worry about, it seems the pandemic is no longer the ultimate risk looming over markets. Deutsche Bank's research team did a global survey and out of 750 answers collected between December 6 and 9, found that market professionals are way more worries about rising prices than rising COVID-19 infections.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Oversold Bitcoin remains at $50,000 as 'altcoins' bounce timidly

Bitcoin handles little change on Thursday, as it remains depressed around $50,000, a price level it is unable to fully sustain. However, its behavior in recent days suggests a clear consolidation after last weekend's 20% breakout, with short-term support at $46,000, while resistance remains in the $53,000 - $55,000 area. These prices served as support in the previous phase.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Why Closing Out The Year Below $50,000 Could Be Bad For Bitcoin

A lot of predictions had put the price of bitcoin at $100,000 by the end of the year and although there are still some weeks left to go, it does not look like these predictions will come to pass. Bitcoin has however maintained a bullish trend despite price crashes and massive liquidations rocking the digital asset in recent times.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow headed over 150 points lower early Thursday after 3-day rally

U.S. stock indexes on Thursday morning traded modestly lower, despite a better-than expected report on those seeking unemployment benefits insurance, which carved out a new pandemic-era low. The pullback comes after three straight days of gains for equities that have brought the S&P 500 within range of a record close, as invsetors appear to shake off concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded down 167 points, or 0.5%, to reach 35,587, while the S&P 500 retreated 0.3% to 4,686, after closing withhin shouting distance of its 4,704.54 closing record. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3% to reach 15,747. Markets were looking at employment data that showed that new applications for unemployment benefits sank to a 52-year low of 184,000 for the week ended Dec. 4, the Labor Department said Thursday.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin falls below $49k as trading volume weakens, altcoins see red

Bitcoin’s drop-off coincides with a strengthening U.S. dollar; ether declines. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening this morning:. Market moves: Bitcoin fell as U.S. stocks sagged and the U.S. dollar strengthened. Technician’s take: Buying activity remains weak, which reduces the chance of a significant price rise into January....
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Falls Back Below $50,000 Following Rejection

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading inside a short-term corrective pattern and could potentially break down from it. BTC has been mostly moving to the upside since rebounding on Dec 4, right after the price had reached a local low of $42,000. The upward move led to a high of $51,936 on Dec 7.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slumped 0.22% to $329.82 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.71% to 15,517.37 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $54.51 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Crypto CEOs Receive Warm Welcome Appearing before US Lawmakers, Bitcoin Holds Steady

Six crypto CEOs testified before some members of US Congress over regulation, even as Bitcoin, and Ethereum register some gains. The CEOs from six major crypto firms testified before the US House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, even as Bitcoin (BTC) and some altcoins held steady. At the hearing, the crypto leaders petitioned the lawmakers to provide a favorable regulatory environment. According to them, this would allow their crypto firms, many of which are startups, to blossom and grow unencumbered. The hearing, which saw the CEOs of Coinbase, Circle, and four other crypto platforms, comes as Washington deliberates on how best to effect crypto regulation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
d1softballnews.com

Bitcoin drops below $ 50,000 after Evergrande’s billion-dollar default

On December 9, Bitcoin (BTC) remains focused on $ 50,000 as the consolidation of BTC / USD continues to avoid the lows hit last week. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the pair remains limited within a tight range near $ 50,000, which has not yet turned into support.
MARKETS

