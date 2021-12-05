ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting of woman in Richmond

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
(Kali9/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Indiana — An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Richmond, Indiana.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to a report of a deceased person on Hickory Drive around 2 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrived on scene to find the body of Jessica Jane Hoffman, 34, who had been shot twice in the chest at close range, police said.

On Saturday, December 4, Vincent Joel Allen Hoffman, 24, was arrested for murder and lodged in the Wayne County Jail.

Police say the investigation disclosed that Jessica had recently separated from Vincent and returned to Richmond from the Riverside, Ohio area.

Investigators were able to recover evidence from Riverside with the assistance from the Riverside Police Department.

Additional evidence was recovered in Wayne County along I-70, according to police.

#Shooting#Murder#Police
