Frankfort, IN

Chapman named Ivy Tech Distinguished Alumni Award winner

By Noe Padilla, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 5 days ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ivy Tech Community College announced Kristina Chapman of Frankfort, Ind., would be honored as its Lafayette campus’ 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award, one of the highest honors given to Ivy Tech alumni.

Chapman was one of 19 individuals across the state selected to receive the award. To be selected for the award, individuals go through a highly competitive process where a board examines how each recipient has made a lasting impact on their community and Ivy Tech through their professional, philanthropic or volunteer accomplishments.

“These individuals are examples of how Ivy Tech can change lives,” said Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann.

“Whether they went on to pursue additional education or went straight to the workforce, our distinguished alumni make a difference in our communities every day. We are proud and honored to be part of their stories.”

Chapman earned an associate degree in business management from Ivy Tech Community College in May 2004 and later received her bachelor’s degree in business management from Western Governors University in January 2019.

She currently works as the disaster workforce engagement manager at American Red Cross.

Over the year, she’s served her community as a member of the Ivy Tech Alumni Board and Clinton Prairie Elementary parent-teacher organization, as vice chair, staff appreciation committee chair and enrichment program lead.

She also served as a volunteer EMT with Clinton County EMS since 2007.

Chapman served as the former chair of the Local Emergency Planning Committee, and as the regional subject matter expert in the Home Fire Campaign, she led an initiative to install over 15,000 smoke alarms in West Central Indiana.

In her home community of Frankfort, over 6,000 alarms were installed ensuring that every resident in the community received an opportunity to make their homes safer.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.

