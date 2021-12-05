ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Luke Fickell Interviewed With Lions Last Year, More NFL Teams Could be Interested

By James Rapien
 5 days ago

The NFL hiring cycle will start next month

CINCINNATI — Luke Fickell and the Bearcats are 13-0 and will be College Football Playoff bound after the committee announces the top four teams in the country on Sunday at Noon .

There was plenty of speculation about Fickell's future in Cincinnati last week when Brian Kelly took the LSU job , but that was put to rest when Marcus Freeman was promoted to head coach.

Plenty of other teams could be interested in the fifth-year head coach, even if it isn't at the college level.

Fickell, 48, is on NFL teams' radar and interviewed for the Detroit Lions head coaching vacancy last offseason according to Top Pelissero of NFL Network.

"He also has placed himself squarely on the radar of NFL teams—even before this year," Pelissero wrote . "The Detroit Lions quietly spoke with Fickell about their head coaching vacancy last year before they hired Dan Campbell, sources say, and the expectation within the league is Fickell will be in the mix for NFL jobs again in the upcoming hiring cycle, if he's interested."

Will Fickell be interested? The Chicago Bears could be looking for a new head coach this offseason. It's one of many jobs that could be open when the NFL head coaching cycle starts.

Read Pelissero's entire report here .

