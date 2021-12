New York City's policies like higher taxes mean its status as an international business hub could be threatened, Goldman Sachs' chief executive has warned. Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO David Solomon said during an interview at the Financial Times' Global Banking Summit this week that while "New York is not going away," it is "also not guaranteed for any urban center that you have a permanent place in the world," according to the outlet.

