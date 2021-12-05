A North Carolina man accidentally bought 2 identical lottery tickets -- and won 2 jackpots
A North Carolina man wasn't sure if he had bought a ticket in the state's Lucky for Life lottery drawing, so he filled out the online...www.cnn.com
A North Carolina man wasn't sure if he had bought a ticket in the state's Lucky for Life lottery drawing, so he filled out the online...www.cnn.com
I am not understanding how he could've won twice. Even if another person have to split the winning if they play the same numbers. So how do you win twice if you played the same numbers? But yet have to divide it if someone else wins too.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 25