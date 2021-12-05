A North Carolina man accidentally bought 2 identical lottery tickets -- and won 2 jackpots

Good things can come in threes, too. In an unlikely series of events, three adults purchase jackpot-winning lottery tickets from the same Manhattan convenience store. When the winning lottery numbers were announced in Wednesday night’s draw, no one would think there were 3 winners from the same place. It’s even less likely that all of these winners tickets game from the exact same store. According to an article published by the New York Post, an employee at the convenience store did not know when the tickets were purchased. The employee also did not know if the tickets were bought at one time by a group, or at different times.

LOTTERY ・ 14 DAYS AGO