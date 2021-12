If the Thanksgiving slate taught us anything, it's that the home field isn't always the advantage that it's cracked up to be. Each road team came away victorious on Thursday, further proving just how difficult it can be trying to predict these contests. Thankfully, you've come to the right place if you're looking for some expert advice on what to do in Week 12 as games get set to kick off.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO