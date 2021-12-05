First look: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)’ trailer drops

Shameik Moore Shameik Moore, pictured in this Sept. 3, 2019, file photo, will reprise his iconic role as the webbed crusader in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the first of two sequels slated to hit theaters in October 2022. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Sony Pictures unveiled a sneak peek at the first of two highly-anticipated Spider-Verse sequels Saturday night, delighting fans and teasing the future adventures of the wildly popular franchise’s beloved characters.

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered,” reads Sony Pictures Animation’s official description for the first of two planned “Into the Spider-Verse” sequels.

Confirmed cast members for the project, slated to debut in theaters exclusively in October 2022, include Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy and Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, ComicBook.com reported, noting it was previously reported that Issa Rae has been cast to voice Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Before flooding the internet Saturday night with the two-and-a-half-minute teaser, Sony debuted the footage during Brazil Comic Con, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Into the Spider-Verse” took home the 2019 Oscar for best animated feature, the entertainment news outlet reported.

