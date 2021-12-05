ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

First look: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)’ trailer drops

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4RO1_0dEdIlok00
Shameik Moore Shameik Moore, pictured in this Sept. 3, 2019, file photo, will reprise his iconic role as the webbed crusader in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the first of two sequels slated to hit theaters in October 2022. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Sony Pictures unveiled a sneak peek at the first of two highly-anticipated Spider-Verse sequels Saturday night, delighting fans and teasing the future adventures of the wildly popular franchise’s beloved characters.

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered,” reads Sony Pictures Animation’s official description for the first of two planned “Into the Spider-Verse” sequels.

Confirmed cast members for the project, slated to debut in theaters exclusively in October 2022, include Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy and Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, ComicBook.com reported, noting it was previously reported that Issa Rae has been cast to voice Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Before flooding the internet Saturday night with the two-and-a-half-minute teaser, Sony debuted the footage during Brazil Comic Con, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Into the Spider-Verse” took home the 2019 Oscar for best animated feature, the entertainment news outlet reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 release date, trailer, and cast – when is Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) out?

When does Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 come out? One of the best animated movies of all time, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, had fans clamouring for more as soon as the credits rolled. We ended up waiting a full year, but Sony confirmed two sequels in November 2019, with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller back as writers and producers.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shameik Moore
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Oscar Isaac
Cassius

2nd Trailer Drops For ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Revealing New Insight, New Characters And What Looks Like A New Agent Smith

In September, Warner Bros. dropped its first trailer for Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections, the latest installment of The Matrix franchise, be released theatrically and on HBO Max on Dec. 22. But that trailer was just a tease that gave us a little insight on what to expect for the first Matrix movie to drop in the […]
MOVIES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Heads to Disney Plus in January

“Eternals,” the most recent chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will soon be available to watch from the comfort of your own home. The superhero film will land on Disney Plus in just over a month on January 12. Disney made the announcement on Friday, just one week ahead of the theatrical release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the next highly anticipated MCU film. “Eternals” will be available with an Imax enhanced expanded aspect ratio, like 13 other MCU films on Disney Plus. Marvel Studios' #Eternals arrives to @DisneyPlus on January 12 ✨ pic.twitter.com/wUdAg7kVO9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 10, 2021 Directed by Oscar...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’: SXSW Sets Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s A24 Pic As Opening Night Film

Everything Everywhere All At Once, the upcoming sci-fi adventure pic from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—who are collectively known as Daniels—will open the 29th SXSW Film Festival on March 11, South by Southwest Conference and Festivals announced today. The film making its world premiere in Austin centers on an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes, also starring Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr. and Jamie Lee Curtis. Kwan and Scheinert produced with The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and A24, with Ley Line Entertainment, IAC and Josh Rudnick exec producing. “We are...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider Verse#Cox Media Group#Spiderverse#Multiverse#Sony Pictures Animation
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Elizabeth Olsen and Rege-Jean Page Top IMDb Annual Star Rankings

It was a good year for Elizabeth Olsen and Regé-Jean Page. The actors, buoyed by small-screen performances in WandaVision and Bridgerton respectively, rocketed to the top of annual star charts on IMDb. Olsen, whose multi-faceted work ranges from blockbusters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to low-budget indies, topped IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2021. Page followed at No. 2 on a list that also features Florence Pugh, Ana de Armas, Yvonne Strahovski, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexandra Daddario, Jodie Comer, Ben Barnes and Lily James. But that wasn’t Page’s only showing on the IMDb charts this year. He also came in at No. 1 on...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Brazil
Deadline

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Adds Florence Pugh, Rami Malek & Benny Safdie

Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Midsommar), Rami Malek (No Time to Die, Bohemian Rhapsody) and actor-filmmaker Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza, Good Time) are the latest additions to the cast of Christopher Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer, sources have confirmed to Deadline. While Universal declined comment, Pugh, Malek and Safdie will join a cast led by Cillian Murphy that also includes Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt. The film written and directed by Nolan will tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy), the scientist behind the Manhattan Project, which led to the invention of the atomic bomb. The film is scheduled for...
MOVIES
The Independent

PHOTOS: The world of entertainment saw rebirth in 2021

After a year of shutdowns and cancellations, 2021 brought rebirth and revival to the entertainment industry. Glamour made a big comeback on runways and red carpets in Europe and the U.S., which saw the return of the Met Gala and major film festivals and award shows.Photographers for The Associated Press captured major moments in another topsy-turvy year of change and adaptability for the entertainment world. Events turned more intimate, whether it was the Grammys where Beyoncé triumphed or at the Oscars where Emerald Fennell appeared shocked backstage after winning for original screenplay. Family stayed close, as when Pink...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

'Everything Everywhere all at Once' to open SXSW Film Fest

After canceling its 2020 edition and going virtual last year during the pandemic, the 2022 SXSW Film Festival will kick off with the premiere of the sci-fi adventure “Everything Everywhere all at Once.” SXSW announced Wednesday that its in-person Austin Texas festival will begin March 11 with the new film from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the “Swiss Army Man” filmmakers collectively billed as “Daniels.” The film, starring Michelle Yeoh, is described as “a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes.”Janet Pierson, director of...
MOVIES
Variety

Universal Movies Will Land on Peacock After 45 Days in Theaters

Universal’s upcoming films will premiere on Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, as early as 45 days after debuting on the big screen. The arrangement does not impact the studio’s existing premium video-on-demand deals with exhibition. It does, however, shrink the traditional Pay 1 window — which was roughly 120 days prior to the pandemic — allowing the majority of its movies to land on streaming services sooner than normal. Universal’s new model will begin with its 2022 slate, which includes Jennifer Lopez’s musical comedy “Marry Me,” the globe-trotting espionage thriller “The 355,” the George Clooney-Julia Roberts romantic comedy “Ticket to...
MOVIES
WDBO

2 stars of 'It's a Wonderful Life' look back at a classic

NEW YORK — (AP) — It was just another job for child actor Karolyn Grimes. She was 6 and had already done four movies by the summer of 1946 when filming began on “It’s a Wonderful Life." The only thing she recalls about the biggest movie of her career was being delighted to play in snow on the set.
MOVIES
TVLine

The Acolyte: Amandla Stenberg Eyed to Lead Disney+ Star Wars Series (Report)

Amandla Stenberg could be among the next visitors to a galaxy far, far away. The Hate U Give actress is reportedly in talks to lead The Acolyte, an upcoming Disney+ series set in the Star Wars universe, according to our sister site Variety. The Acolyte was officially confirmed as an in-the-works Lucasfilm project in 2020, described as a mystery-thriller set in the final days of the High Republic era. Per the initial description, the series will unearth “a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers.” Additional plot specifics, and details about Stenberg’s potential role, are being kept under wraps; reps for Stenberg and Disney+ did...
MOVIES
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

‘The Harder They Fall’ Named Best Film of 2021 By African American Film Critics Association

The African American Film Critics Association has released its list of the top 10 movies of 2021, and they named Netflix's Western film The Harder They Fall as the year's top pick. The flick's star-studded cast included some of the performing arts' most powerful Black actors like Idris Elba, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, and Jonathan Majors. Last year, the association named the widely acclaimed Judas and the Black Messiah as its number one choice.
MOVIES
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
40K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy