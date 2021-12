Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Delaware

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Delaware on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#30. Delaware State Police Museum and Education Center

Tripadvisor

#29. Anita Peghini-Raber Gallery

Tripadvisor

#28. Nassau Gallery & Frame House

Tripadvisor

#27. Gallery 50

Tripadvisor

#26. Marshall Steam Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums- Address: 1425 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2212- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 49 Baltimore Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971-2131- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 176 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971-2136- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (7 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 50 Wilmington Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971-2217- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 3000 Creek Road, Hockessin, DE 19736

Tripadvisor

#25. Newark History Museum

Tripadvisor

#24. Ocean Gallery Fine Art Center

Tripadvisor

#23. Belmont Hall

Tripadvisor

#22. DuPont nature center

Tripadvisor

#21. Delaware State Visitor Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 429 S College Ave Under the S. College Ave. Railroad Bridge in the old Pennsylvania Railroad Station, Newark, DE 19711-5105- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 26 Wilmington Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971-2926- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 217 Smyrna Leipsic Rd, Smyrna, DE 19977- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 2992 Lighthouse Rd 19963, Milford, DE 19963-4927- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)- Type of activity: Visitor Centers, History Museums- Address: 406 Federal St, Dover, DE 19901-3615

Tripadvisor

#20. Delaware Art Museum

Tripadvisor

#19. Lewes Historical Society

Tripadvisor

#18. Cannonball House

Tripadvisor

#17. Delaware Children's Museum

Tripadvisor

#16. Lightship Overfalls

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 2301 Kentmere Pkwy, Wilmington, DE 19806-2096- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums- Address: 110 Shipcarpenter St, Lewes, DE 19958-1210- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 118 Front St, Lewes, DE 19958-1135- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)- Type of activity: Children's Museums- Address: 550 Justison St, Wilmington, DE 19801-5142- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums

Tripadvisor

#15. Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village

Tripadvisor

#14. Rehoboth Beach Museum

Tripadvisor

#13. Nanticoke Indian Museum

Tripadvisor

#12. Bowers Beach Maritime Museum

Tripadvisor

#11. Zwaanendael Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Lessons & Workshops- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 511 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971-3126- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 3357 Main St, Frederica, DE 19946-1274- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (164 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 102 Kings Hwy, Lewes, DE 19958-1418

Tripadvisor

#10. Marvel Carriage Museum

Tripadvisor

#9. Rehoboth Art League

Tripadvisor

#8. DiscoverSea Shipwreck Museum

Tripadvisor

#7. Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library

Tripadvisor

#6. Biggs Museum of American Art

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 510 S Bedford St, Georgetown, DE 19947-1852- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (38 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 12 Dodds Ln Henlopen Acres, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971-1668- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 708 Ocean Highway, Fenwick Island, DE 19944- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,008 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur, DE 19735-1819- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums, History Museums- Address: 406 Federal St, Dover, DE 19901-3615

Tripadvisor

#5. Indian River Life-Saving Station Museum at Delaware Seashore State Park

Tripadvisor

#4. Johnson Victrola Museum

Tripadvisor

#3. Hagley Museum And Library

Tripadvisor

#2. Air Mobility Command Museum

Tripadvisor

#1. Nemours Estate

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 25039 Coastal Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971-8017- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (131 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 375 S New St, Dover, DE 19901- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (782 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 200 Hagley Creek Rd, Wilmington, DE 19807- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (840 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1301 Heritage Rd Dover Air Force Base, Dover, DE 19902- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (689 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Gardens- Address: 1600 Rockland Rd New entrance is located on the campus of the Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, DE 19803

