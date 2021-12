Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in California

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in California on Tripadvisor .

#30. Charles M. Schulz Museum

#29. The Tech Interactive

#28. Lyon Air Museum

#27. Museum of Making Music

#26. Folsom Prison Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,128 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 2301 Hardies Ln, Santa Rosa, CA 95403-2668- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (964 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Science Museums- Address: 201 S Market St, San Jose, CA 95113-2008- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 19300 Ike Jones Rd 19300 Ike Jones Road, 92707, Santa Ana, California, Santa Ana, CA 92707-5229- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (360 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 5790 Armada Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92008-4608- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (208 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: Between Folsom and Folsom Dam at Folsom Prison, Folsom, CA 95671-3001

#25. Mission San Juan Capistrano

#24. Buck Owens' Crystal Palace

#23. Bowers Museum

#22. Children's Discovery Museum

#21. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,595 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 26801 Ortega Hwy, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675-2601- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (553 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 2800 Buck Owens Blvd, Bakersfield, CA 93308-6314- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (396 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums, Children's Museums- Address: 2002 N. Main St. at 20th St., Santa Ana, CA 92706- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (454 reviews)- Type of activity: Science Museums, Children's Museums- Address: 180 Woz Way, San Jose, CA 95110-2780- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (392 reviews)- Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards, Art Museums- Address: 5015 Linne Rd, Paso Robles, CA 93446-9413

#20. Craftsmanship Museum

#19. Mission Inn Museum

#18. Corona Heritage Park and Museum

#17. Intel Corp and Museum

#16. Computer History Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (197 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 3190 Lionshead Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92010-4701- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (331 reviews)- Type of activity: Architectural Buildings, History Museums- Address: 3696 Main St Main Street Pedestrian Mall & Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501-2839- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 510 W Foothill Pkwy, Corona, CA 92882-6305- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 2200 Mission College Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95054-1537- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (769 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 1401 N Shoreline Blvd, Mountain View, CA 94043-1311

#15. Donner Memorial State Park and Emigrant Trail Museum

#14. March Field Air Museum

#13. Oakland Museum of California

#12. Original McDonald's Site and Museum

#11. Petersen Automotive Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (601 reviews)- Type of activity: State Parks, History Museums- Address: 12593 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA 96161-3858- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (384 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums- Address: 22550 Van Buren Blvd March Air Reserve Base, Riverside, CA 92518-2400- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (748 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1000 Oak St, Oakland, CA 94607-4820- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (292 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1398 N E St, San Bernardino, CA 92405-4529- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,361 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 6060 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036-3605

#10. Tallac Historic Site

#9. Mission San Luis Rey

#8. Norton Simon Museum

#7. Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum

#6. Griffith Observatory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (578 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums- Address: 1 Heritage Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (621 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 4050 Mission Ave., Oceanside, CA 92057-6402- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,245 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 411 W Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105-1825- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (916 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums- Address: 1660 Park Ave, San Jose, CA 95126-2126- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20,298 reviews)- Type of activity: Observatories & Planetariums- Address: 2800 E. Observatory Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90027-1299

#5. The Getty Villa

#4. California State Railroad Museum

#3. Hess Persson Estates

#2. USS Midway Museum

#1. The Getty Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,499 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 17985 Pacific Coast Hwy Pacific Palisades, Malibu, CA 90265-5708- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,768 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 125 I St, Sacramento, CA 95814-2204- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,006 reviews)- Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards, Art Museums- Address: 4411 Redwood Rd, Napa, CA 94558-9708- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24,984 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 910 N Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101-5811- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (14,529 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1200 Getty Center Dr N Sepulveda Blvd & Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049-1657

