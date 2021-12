Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Arizona

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Arizona on Tripadvisor .

#30. Bisbee Mining & Historical Museum

#29. Jerome Historical Society Mine Museum

#28. AZ Heritage Center at Papago Park

#27. Yuma Proving Ground Heritage Center

#26. Cosanti

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (472 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums- Address: 5 Copper Queen Plaza, Bisbee, AZ 85603- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 200 Main St, Jerome, AZ 8631- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 1300 N College Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281-1211- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality & Gift Shops, Art Galleries

#25. Biosphere 2

#24. Sharlot Hall Museum

#23. Desert Caballeros Western Museum

#22. Meteor Crater & Barringer Space Museum

#21. Superstition Mountain Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,244 reviews)- Type of activity: Science Museums- Address: 32540 S Biosphere Rd Mile marker 96.5, Oracle, AZ 85623-7019- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (628 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 415 W Gurley St Two blocks west from Courthouse Plaza and Whiskey Row, Prescott, AZ 86301-3691- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (405 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 21 N Frontier St, Wickenburg, AZ 85390-3431- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,795 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Natural History Museums- Address: Reviews- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (442 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 4087 E Apache Trl, Apache Junction, AZ 85119-8409

#20. Rock Art Canyon Ranch

#19. Arizona Copper Art Museum

#18. Castle Dome Mines Museum & Ghost Town

#17. Penske Racing Museum

#16. Williams Depot

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (142 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Canyons- Address: Rock Art Ranch Rd, Winslow, AZ 86047-0224- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (503 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums- Address: 849 Main St, Clarkdale, AZ 86324- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: Reviews- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 7125 E Chauncey Ln web site states address is Phoenix, Scottsdale, AZ 85054-6145- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (678 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 233 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams, AZ 86046-2563

#15. Douglas Mansion

#14. Heard Museum

#13. Historic Route 66 Museum

#12. Pima Air and Space Museum

#11. Lowell Observatory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, State Parks- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,912 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums- Address: 2301 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1323- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (747 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 120 W Andy Devine Ave Powerhouse Visitors Center, Kingman, AZ 86401-5870- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,784 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 6000 E Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85756-9403- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,944 reviews)- Type of activity: Observatories & Planetariums- Address: 1400 W Mars Hill Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001-4499

#10. Mesa Arts Center

#9. Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West

#8. Zelma Basha Salmeri Gallery

#7. O.K. Corral

#6. Arizona Museum of Natural History

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (529 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 1 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201-7403- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (625 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums- Address: 3830 N Marshall Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251-5594- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (184 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 22402 S Basha Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248-4908- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,540 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 326 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ 85638-0047- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (356 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 53 N Macdonald, Mesa, AZ 85201-7325

#5. Jerome State Historic Park

#4. Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park

#3. Commemorative Air Force Museum

#2. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

#1. Musical Instrument Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (584 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, State Parks- Address: 100 Douglas Road, Jerome, AZ 86331- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,421 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, State Parks- Address: 220 N Prison Hill Rd Interstate 8 at Giss Parkway, Yuma, AZ 85364-2307- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (560 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums- Address: 2017 N Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215-2401- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8,683 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Speciality Museums- Address: 2021 N Kinney Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743-9719- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (6,361 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 4725 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050-6920

