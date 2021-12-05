Timbers down RSL 2-0 for conference title, MLS final berth

“I think both of their goals were a bit fortuitous. It was a clearance that didn’t go beyond our 18, it was hit back in almost like a rebound goal. Then obviously their second goal was the same where it hits the post and then hits Ochoa’s back. I think if we get that one back where Clark makes that save on Dami [Kreilach], it's a new game, it breathes life into the group and the outcome could’ve been different. Again, I speak about this game in moments. When you can find ways to overcome those moments that can threaten, you give yourself a chance. Overall, they picked up more second balls in the middle of the field which really led to a lot of their counter attacks and they played direct. They asked a lot of questions of our back line, which was the idea that we had coming into this game. In the first half we didn’t threaten their back line enough. Then we go out in the second half and I think we did a really good job of doing that and getting a couple of corner kicks and really growing into the game. Tonight wasn’t our night, but I couldn’t be more proud of this group for the commitment and the work that they have been able to put forth during this run in the playoffs.”

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO