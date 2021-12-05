ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Timbers down RSL 2-0 for conference title, MLS final berth

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFelipe Mora and Santiago Moreno scored and the Portland Timbers advanced to the MLS Cup final with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference final on Saturday. Fourth-seeded Portland will host the winner of Sunday's Eastern Conference final between the Philadelphia Union and NYCFC on...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
rsl.com

RSL Advance to Western Conference Final

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (Sunday, November 28, 2021) – Real Salt Lake secured a place in the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final next weekend at Portland with a dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Sporting Kansas City, with yet another last-minute goal from these Claret-and-Cobalt road warriors. Second-half RSL...
MLS
KGW

Timbers score 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake, advance to MLS final

PORTLAND, Ore. — Felipe Mora and Santiago Moreno scored and the Portland Timbers advanced to the MLS Cup final with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference final on Saturday. Fourth-seeded Portland will host the winner of Sunday’s Eastern Conference final between the Philadelphia Union and...
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Portland Tribune

Portland Timbers advance to MLS Cup finals with win over RSL

Felipe Mora's early goal set the tone for a match the Timbers dominated to win the West. Soccer City USA will be MLS Cup Final City this week. Felipe Mora and Santiago Moreno scored goals and the Portland Timbers beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 at hopping Providence Park on Saturday, earning the Timbers their third MLS Western Conference championship in the club's 11 seasons. They will play on their home field at noon Saturday, Dec. 11 for a chance to win their second MLS Cup championship. Either Philadelphia or New York City FC, who play on Sunday, will be in Portland...
MLS
timbers.com

MATCH RECAP | Timbers defeat Real Salt Lake 2-0 to advance to 2021 MLS Cup

PORTLAND, Ore. – Felipe Mora scored in the fifth minute, Santiago Moreno added another tally in the second half and the Portland Timbers defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0 in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Saturday evening to become the Western Conference Champions and advance to the 2021 MLS Cup.
MLS
rsl.com

Quote Sheet: RSL 0-2 POR

“I think both of their goals were a bit fortuitous. It was a clearance that didn’t go beyond our 18, it was hit back in almost like a rebound goal. Then obviously their second goal was the same where it hits the post and then hits Ochoa’s back. I think if we get that one back where Clark makes that save on Dami [Kreilach], it's a new game, it breathes life into the group and the outcome could’ve been different. Again, I speak about this game in moments. When you can find ways to overcome those moments that can threaten, you give yourself a chance. Overall, they picked up more second balls in the middle of the field which really led to a lot of their counter attacks and they played direct. They asked a lot of questions of our back line, which was the idea that we had coming into this game. In the first half we didn’t threaten their back line enough. Then we go out in the second half and I think we did a really good job of doing that and getting a couple of corner kicks and really growing into the game. Tonight wasn’t our night, but I couldn’t be more proud of this group for the commitment and the work that they have been able to put forth during this run in the playoffs.”
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felipe Mora
Person
Pablo Mastroeni
Person
Giovanni Savarese
Person
Aaron Herrera
Person
Dairon Asprilla
Person
Freddy Juarez
buffalonynews.net

Timbers to host first MLS Cup after dispatching RSL

Felipe Mora scored early, Santiago Moreno added a goal from distance after halftime, and the Portland Timbers reached their third MLS Cup final Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over visiting Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference final. Steve Clark made three saves to preserve his second consecutive playoff...
MLS
FOX Sports

MLS Cup: Portland Timbers and NYCFC to battle for league title Saturday

For the first time, the biggest game in American club soccer is headed to Soccer City, USA. The Portland Timbers will host New York City FC in the 26th MLS Cup on Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ABC/UniMas). The title match was set after the Timbers ended Real Salt Lake’s Cinderella playoff run and NYCFC topped the shorthanded Philadelphia Union in the semis over the weekend.
MLS
Portland Tribune

Staggering: Portland Timbers MLS Cup final tickets sell fast

Early dibs for Timbers fans who were dragging their feet on season ticket renewals; New York subsidizes its fans The Timbers organization has been using access to the MLS Cup Final as an incentive for season ticket holders to renew their commitment for the 2022 season. Those who took the plunge at the weekend to re-up for 2022 were offered a chance to buy cup final tickets online from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec 7. Season ticket holders who had not renewed were offered the 1 to 3 p.m. time window. The general public...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup#Rsl#The Portland Timbers#Eastern Conference#The Philadelphia Union#Nycfc#Atlanta United#The Seattle Sounders
RSL Soapbox

Player Ratings: Portland 2-0 RSL

David Ochoa - 6 We’ve all had them. Ochoa just had one of those nights where things were going pretty well with four saves and then all of a sudden the ball bounced off of his back and into the net off of a distance shot from Portland. Aaron Herrera...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake live stream: Watch MLS conference final online, TV channel, start time

This weekend we'll find out which two teams will be left standing as the MLS Cup Playoffs will come close to reaching its pinnacle. We've gone over how wild these playoffs have been, but Portland took care of business against Minnesota United before upsetting the Colorado Rapids, the top-seeded team in the West, to get here. Real Salt Lake have been the cardiac kids taking down Seattle via a penalty-shootout win and using a late goal by Bobby Wood (remember him?) to knock off Sporting Kansas City.
MLS
CBS Boston

Taylor Twellman Says That 2022 Is The Most Important Season In Revolution History

FOXBORO (CBS) — As the saying goes in sports, there is always next year. Those five words have been ruminating in the minds of Revolution fans since the club fell in their first playoff match after rewriting MLS history books during the regular season. Though New England won more games and tallied more points than any other franchise during the 2021 season, they are now sitting at home without a playoff win in that incredible campaign. It has them eager to get back to the pitch in 2022, which former Revolution great Taylor Twellman is calling the most important in franchise...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
World Soccer Talk

New York eye Timbers upset in MLS Cup final

Portland (AFP) – New York City boss Ronny Deila says his team are ready to rip up the form book once more when they take on the Portland Timbers in Oregon on Saturday looking to claim the club’s first Major League Soccer crown. After an Eastern Conference playoff...
MLS
KVAL

Eager Timbers Army members get their bracelet ahead of MLS Cup final

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of members of the Timbers Army lined up to get their bracelet Friday ahead of Saturday’s MLS Cup Final match between the Portland Timbers and New York City FC. Some people have camped out in front of Providence Park for several days to ensure...
MLS
Fox News

Fox News

680K+
Followers
131K+
Post
593M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy