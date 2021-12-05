ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Fauci: US 'hopefully' will lift African countries travel ban in 'reasonable period of time'

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qjcg7_0dEdHUj400

Anthony Fauci on Sunday said the U.S. will “hopefully” be able to lift its travel ban on African countries “in a quite reasonable period of time” as more information emerges regarding the omicron variant and its existence in the U.S.

“As we're getting more and more information about cases in our own country and worldwide we're looking at that very carefully on a daily basis. Hopefully we'll be able to lift that ban within a quite reasonable period of time,” Fauci told co-host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

He said the administration is reevaluating the policy “in real time, literally, on a daily basis.”

The U.S. implemented a travel ban on individuals departing from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi last week in an effort to control the spread of the new COVID-19 omicron variant.

That move, however, has sparked backlash worldwide, especially after cases started being detected in U.S. states.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said it was "deeply concerning" that African countries are being "penalized" with travel restrictions after detecting and reporting the omicron variant.

Fauci on Sunday said the administration implemented the travel restrictions at a time when the U.S. was "really in the dark" and "had no idea what was going on except that there seemed to have been an explosion of cases of omicron in South Africa."

He said the ban was implemented “to give us time to figure out just what was going on.”

Comments / 81

pcfree
5d ago

The question is why we are banning travel from everywhere but not thru the southern boarder? Just tells me that there is some other motivation behind all of this.

Reply(6)
47
Freedom4All
5d ago

Lift them now. Omicron is already in the U.S. It is very mild, no hospitalizations and no deaths. Simple aches and fatigue for a couple days. Whoop de doo.

Reply(2)
18
Chic Patriot
5d ago

Don’t trust Fauci anymore. More American People’s will die from the spreading virus. Fauci all time lies during pandemic days.

Reply(3)
20
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Jake Tapper
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SciDev.Net

Omicron-induced travel ban unscientific, fuels poverty

More than 20 countries globally have detected the Omicron variant. But countries in the global North have enacted travel restrictions on only African countries. The ban could worsen COVID-19’s impacts on livelihoods in affected nations, public health experts say. [DAR ES SALAAM] The COVID-19-induced travel ban aimed at limiting...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa Travel#African Countries#Cnn#Omicron#World Health Organization
New York Post

African reporter presses Psaki on ‘racist’ Omicron variant travel ban

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was forced to defend President Biden’s eight-country southern Africa travel restrictions Thursday when an African journalist suggested they were “racist” because the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has now been confirmed in 57 countries. Simon Ateba of Today News Africa raised the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Travel restrictions could end ‘very soon’ as omicron spreads, says health secretary

All international travel restrictions could end “very soon”, the health secretary has said.In a little-noticed response to a question from a Midlands opposition MP, Sajid Javid made clear it was likely, as omicron becomes dominant, restrictions such as testing and self-isolation would no longer be needed. Over the past two weeks the UK has revived the “red list” and hotel quarantine for arrivals from 11 African countries, introduced mandatory self-isolation for all incoming travellers until they get a negative PCR test result and brought back pre-departure tests.Tahir Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green for Labour, asked Sajid Javid...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
South Africa
Fox News

Sen. Rand Paul blasts Fauci as omicron cases are reported around US: He 'causes hysteria and creates fear'

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul sounded off on Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Biden administration for their response to the newly emerging omicron variant of COVID-19. On "America's Newsroom," Wednesday, Sen. Paul criticized Fauci for creating hysteria and fear, and noted that the scientist who discovered the variant called Biden's travel ban a "hysterical overreach."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Omicron travel bans strike South Africa's safari business

Recent travel bans imposed on South Africa and neighboring countries in response to the discovery of the omicron variant in southern Africa have hammered the country's safari business, already hard hit by the pandemic.South Africa's tourism industry suffered a more than 70% drop in foreign tourists in 2020, with COVID-19 blamed for the drop from about 15 million visitors in 2019 to less than 5 million in 2020. Tourism employs about 4.7% of South Africa's workforce.Britain the largest source of tourists to South Africa, lifted its “red list” travel restrictions on South Africa in October and safari...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Reviewing Southern African Travel Ban, Fauci Says

With the Omicron variant now present in much of the world—including 183 confirmed cases in the Netherlands—the U.S. will consider lifting its travel ban to southern African nations, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday. The country’s chief medical advisor told CNN that they review the ban daily and hope to lift it “within a reasonable amount of time.” When the coronavirus variant was first identified in South Africa, the U.S. was among many nations who blocked travel from the region to try to “buy time” while scientists studied the new strain. “Thus far, though it’s too early to really make any definitive statements about it, thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,” he said, adding that it is just too soon to know for sure.
TRAVEL
The Hill

The Hill

407K+
Followers
49K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy