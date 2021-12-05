ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise Lost Switch gameplay

By Brian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGameplay is now available from the Switch version of Paradise Lost, a mystery adventure title from All In! Games and PolyAmourous. Nearly a half hour of footage is included in this week’s video. As a reminder, here’s what to expect from Paradise Lost:. WWII had no victor. The war...

interlochenpublicradio.org

GAMEPLAY: Early Music

This week, we’ll go back in time with game music inspired by the Middle Ages and the Renaissance!. We’ll hear sounds of lutes, recorders, viols, and voices used by composers to evoke the feel of ages past. Generous support for the music heard on this program comes from the Robert...
Magatsu Barai Gameplay Walkthrough

Light has shared a Magatsu Barai gameplay walkthrough, showing off a lengthy and more thorough look at the stylish battle-themed visual novel. In case you missed it, you can find the opening movie for the game here. Here’s a rundown on the game:. “Sacred Light” is a mysterious power that...
Propagation: Paradise Hotel - Reveal Trailer

Here's a creepy tease for Propagation: Paradise Hotel, an upcoming survival horror adventure game sequel to the 2020 zombie shooter, Propagation VR. Propagation: Paradise Hotel is coming in late 2022 with plans for the game to be available on all major VR platforms.
Little Bug gameplay

The action platformer Little Bug just landed on Switch, and we now have gameplay. 12 minutes of footage is now available. Here’s some additional information about Little Bug:. Step into an adventurous story about a young city girl named Nyah trapped in a dangerous fantasy world, where evil pink spirits...
Armed to the Gears gameplay

Developer Rafael Solon and publisher Forever Entertainment released action strategy game Armed to the Gears last week. Check out some gameplay footage for the title below. In a dystopian future where a totalitarian regime dominates the world and enslaves billions, an underground resistance of engineers fights for freedom. Control a hacked Infantry-Class robot and turn one of these powerful war machines against its makers.
Ghost Sync gameplay

With Ghost Sync set to debut on Switch later this week, we have some early gameplay of the RPG. A half hour of footage is available. For more on Ghost Sync, check out the following overview:. A fateful RPG involving a magical lady and a spirit of a man possessing...
The Way Of Wrath Is An Upcoming Switch RPG With An Intriguing 10-Day Gameplay Setup

The Way of Wrath is an upcoming RPG that's planned to launch for Nintendo Switch in 2022, publisher Hooded Horse has confirmed. Developed by Animmal, the game is set during the Bronze Age and throws players into a story where you and your allies have just faced a devastating defeat at war overseas. Your job is to rebuild your derelict fort, unify your people and try to survive the oncoming invasion – which is where things get particularly interesting.
6Souls gameplay

6Souls made it to Switch to close out the week, and we now have a good amount of gameplay. A lengthy video has come in containing 22 minutes of footage. Embark on an exciting journey to find the abandoned Clifford Castle and uncover its secrets!. Our heroes, adventure enthusiasts Jack...
Archvale gameplay

Archvale, an RPG and bullet hell hybrid, has received new gameplay showing off the Switch version. Nearly an hour of footage is now available. A malicious and cruel king once ruled the land and terrorized all who faced him. He along with the fabled arch to Archvale have become the fodder for ghost stories and passed down myths. All that remains of him are the Undying; beings whom the king cursed with immortality to live out their eternity in his prisons.
Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders gameplay

New gameplay has come in for Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders, Switch’s latest point-and-click adventure title. A half hour of footage is available. Here’s an overview of Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders:. Someone systematically kills young women in the Chinese capital under the Tang Dynasty, leaving cards with...
Transient: Extended Edition gameplay

Transient: Extended Edition has received 24 minutes of gameplay on Switch. Following its announcement at the end of November, the title is making its way to Switch this week. We have the following overview for Transient: Extended Edition:. From the creators of CONARIUM and the DARKNESS WITHIN series, comes TRANSIENT,...
Ever Forward launch trailer

PM Studios has published a launch trailer for Ever Forward, an adventure puzzle game that’s just landed on Switch. We have the following overview of the game straight from its eShop listing:. Ever Forward is an adventure puzzle game – it is the story of Maya. Maya is lost in...
Wytchwood gameplay

Ahead of its launch later this week, gameplay has come in for the crafting adventure game Wytchwood. 34 minutes of footage is available. For those that missed our previous coverage, read the following overview for Wytchwood:. Wytchwood is a crafting adventure game set in an expressive land of gothic fables...
Arcade Paradise sim shows off its 35+ playable games, will get physical Switch, PS release

Back in March, publisher Wired Productions and developer Nosebleed Interactive announced Arcade Paradise, a ’90s “retro arcade adventure” about secretly converting dad’s laundromat into a video game arcade with games that are actually playable. Today, Wired and Nosebleed have released a new trailer to showcase some of the 35+ playable games in Arcade Paradise, and it seems to include riffs on myriad classic games. Even better, they announced that Arcade Paradise will receive a special physical release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, and preorders are open at the Wired Store. In total, the game will be coming to Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC in spring 2022.
Guardian of Lore arriving today on Switch

Developer Round 2 Games and publisher Top Hat Studios have announced that 2.5D action platformer Guardian of Lore is available now on the Switch eShop. Check out a trailer and more details on the game below the break. Guardian of Lore is a 2.5D action-platformer with RPG elements in which...
World building RPG EGGLIA Rebirth gets an English trailer

The English version of EGGLIA Rebirth has now been confirmed by publisher Brownies, and an English trailer has released. This trailer shows off some of the Switch gameplay with English subtitles and includes story segments, combat, and menus/UI. None of this footage is showing the English version yet, but it...
