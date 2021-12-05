Paradise Lost Switch gameplay

Archvale, an RPG and bullet hell hybrid, has received new gameplay showing off the Switch version. Nearly an hour of footage is now available. A malicious and cruel king once ruled the land and terrorized all who faced him. He along with the fabled arch to Archvale have become the fodder for ghost stories and passed down myths. All that remains of him are the Undying; beings whom the king cursed with immortality to live out their eternity in his prisons.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO