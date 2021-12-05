Paradise Lost Switch gameplay

Back in March, publisher Wired Productions and developer Nosebleed Interactive announced Arcade Paradise, a ’90s “retro arcade adventure” about secretly converting dad’s laundromat into a video game arcade with games that are actually playable. Today, Wired and Nosebleed have released a new trailer to showcase some of the 35+ playable games in Arcade Paradise, and it seems to include riffs on myriad classic games. Even better, they announced that Arcade Paradise will receive a special physical release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, and preorders are open at the Wired Store. In total, the game will be coming to Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC in spring 2022.
