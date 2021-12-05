ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci: U.S. reevaluating African travel restrictions "daily"

By Yacob Reyes
 5 days ago
Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that the United States is reevaluating the travel restrictions from south African countries "on a daily basis." Why it matters: Last week, the World Health Organization called on countries not to impose such...

