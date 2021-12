The Genesis Health System Board of Directors announced Wednesday that it is beginning to explore the possibility of partnering with another leading health care system. A press release said Genesis plans to look for potential partners that could help enhance local delivery of care, reinforce cultural commitment to quality, safety, and patient experience, increase support and resources for the workforce and increase local investment in specialty services based on the best for all served. The partnership exploration process is an important part of the Board of Directors’ responsibility to ensure the organization can continue advancing its mission.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO