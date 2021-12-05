ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

SUNDAY MORNING SURF REPORT

By Tye Wallace
voidlive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasically, flat surf continues this Sunday morning with...

voidlive.com

News 12

First snowflakes possible early Sunday morning on Long Island

It’s possible that the first snowflakes of the season will come overnight or early Sunday morning. News 12 meteorologists say there will be intervals of clouds with the possibility of rain or some snow on Sunday. Monday will be mostly Sunny with a chance for rain. High temperatures will be...
ENVIRONMENT
voidlive.com

JACKSONVILLE BEACH PIER SURF REPORT SAT AM

Really small conditions this morning at the pier. Waves are in the knee high or less range. Low tide was at 7:18am and high is at 1:19pm. Water temp is 63 degrees. Stop by the Ink Factory today for deals on Void and Ink Factory gear! We also have the new Void Surf Book available for purchase! Hope you are thirsty! 10am-8pm 602 Shetter Ave Jax Beach!
ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

Sunday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lena Maria Arango

No surprises here, another foggy morning with our 7th consecutive Dense Fog Advisory. The weekend ends on a mostly cloudy and warm note. Monday's high temperature occurs in the morning, with a northerly wind shift in the wake of the cold front causing temperatures to fall throughout the day. We stay breezy through the start of the day Tuesday and unsettled through midweek. Likely we see record warmth on Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
nashvillesevereweather.com

Let’s Talk About Rain/Storms Late Sunday Into Monday Morning.

Nothing major happening this weekend. A warm front sunk south this morning and brought drizzle. We are now on the cold side. Temperatures have cooled down since yesterday. Starting at 2pm today, the annual Christmas Parade in Franklin will be happening. No major concerns. They even cancelled the tornado siren...
FRANKLIN, TN
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter storm

Areas north and west of the Fox Valley are in a Winter Storm Warning and can expect a 7-12″ snowfall!. There were several shootings in Green Bay. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snowstorm Friday into Saturday. Updated: 15 hours ago. Warmer temperatures could turn snow into rain early on, but generally...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Increasing Clouds Wednesday Night, Snow Flurries Possible Thursday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the mid-20s. A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Friday will start off dry, but showers will increase in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances linger into Saturday morning, when we’ll have a chance for some light snow to be mixed with rain. It will be turning partly cloudy on Saturday afternoon with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Increased Risk For Severe Conditions Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe weather is approaching the Chicago area. Friday will be a partly cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain is expected by the afternoon and conditions could be severe. Areas south of the city are at the greatest risk for damaging winds and brief isolated tornados. REALTIME WEATHER ALERTThe severe weather threat has INCREASED across #Chicago. Greatest risk area appears south of the city for damaging wind and brief isolated tornado. Timing: 8pm-2am Stay weather aware. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/K8LiBbikGm — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021 A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon for areas near Kanakakee. Dense Fog ADVISORY posted until noon. Visibility reduce to one quarter mile or less in fog. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/GJEjmmDAqv — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021 Snow showers are possible on Saturday. A Wind Advisory takes effect. Sunny Sunday with milder conditions.
CHICAGO, IL
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Surf report

Dr. Joe McMurray submitted this photo and note: “A Super Decathlon surf report.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form. All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4...
SWIMMING & SURFING
voidlive.com

JACKSONVILLE BEACH PIER SURF REPORT THURSDAY PM

Slightly larger surf this afternoon with the incoming tide. Waves are in the knee to thigh high range with a occasional larger set. It is a little inconsistent but could be worth the wait. High tide is at 6:08pm. Don’t forget the Ink Factory Brewery is officially open as of today. Shop and taproom are open till 10pm. Come see us! 602 Shetter Ave Jax Beach.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
voidlive.com

JACKSONVILLE BEACH PIER BLACK FRIDAY SURF REPORT

Small surf in the knee to thigh high + range on sets this morning at the pier. Conditions are clean with light offshore winds. Low tide was at 6:14am and high is at 12:26pm. Black Friday deals going on today at the Ink Factory! New Void and Ink gear is in! 10am-8pm 602 Shetter Ave Jax Beach. Come check the place out!
LIFESTYLE

