Highest-rated museums in Wisconsin

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Wisconsin on Tripadvisor .

#30. H.H. Bennett Studio & Museum

#29. Discovery World

#28. Hoard Historical Museum

#27. Wisconsin Veterans Museum

#26. National Railroad Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites- Address: 215 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965-1504- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (540 reviews)- Type of activity: Science Museums- Address: 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202-5601- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 401 Whitewater Ave, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538-2255- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums- Address: 30 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703-2589- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (459 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 2285 S Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54304-4832

#25. Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame

#24. Northwoods Children's Museum

#23. Madison Children's Museum

#22. House on the Rock

#21. Railroad Memories Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 10360 Hall of Fame Dr, Hayward, WI 54843-2666- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (58 reviews)- Type of activity: Children's Museums- Address: 346 W. Division Street 346 W. Division Street, 54521, Eagle River, WI 54521- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (309 reviews)- Type of activity: Children's Museums- Address: 100 N Hamilton St, Madison, WI 53703-2116- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,886 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Architectural Buildings- Address:- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 424 N Front St, Spooner, WI 54801-1402

#20. Paine Art Center and Gardens

#19. Paper Discovery Center

#18. Kenosha Public Museum

#17. Villa Louis

#16. Tommy Bartlett Exploratory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 1410 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901-2719- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 425 W Water St, Appleton, WI 54911-6058- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 5500 1st Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140-3778- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums- Address: 521 N Villa Louis Rd, Prairie du Chien, WI 53821-1333- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (524 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 560 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965-8444

#15. Ripley's Believe It or Not Wisconsin Dells

#14. The History Museum at the Castle

#13. Wisconsin Maritime Museum

#12. Milwaukee Public Museum

#11. Chazen Museum of Art

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (626 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 115 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965-1549- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 330 E College Ave, Appleton, WI 54911-5715- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (511 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums- Address: 75 Maritime Dr, Manitowoc, WI 54220-6823- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,065 reviews)- Type of activity: Natural History Museums- Address: 800 W Wells St Handicap accessable door and if there are scooters, Milwaukee, WI 53233-1478- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 750 University Ave, Madison, WI 53706-1411

#10. Circus World

#9. Geneva Lake Museum of History

#8. Building for Kids

#7. Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum

#6. EAA Aviation Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (670 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 550 Water St, Baraboo, WI 53913-2578- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 255 Mill St, Lake Geneva, WI 53147-1927- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)- Type of activity: Children's Museums- Address: 100 W College Ave, Appleton, WI 54911-5735- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (261 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 700 N 12th St Franklin & Twelfth Streets, Wausau, WI 54403-5007- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (699 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 3000 Poberezny Rd, Oshkosh, WI 54902-8939

#5. Green Bay Packer Hall of Fame

#4. Hearthstone Historic House Museum

#3. Civil War Museum

#2. Milwaukee Art Museum

#1. Harley-Davidson Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (935 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1265 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304-3927- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites- Address: 625 W Prospect Ave, Appleton, WI 54911-6042- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums- Address: 5400 1st Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140-6508- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,743 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 700 N Art Museum Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53202-4098- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,075 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 400 W Canal St At the corner of 6th and Canal, Milwaukee, WI 53203-3208

