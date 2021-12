Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Oregon

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Oregon on Tripadvisor .

#30. The Museum at Warm Springs

#29. Museum of the Oregon Territory

#28. Flavel House Museum

#27. Tillamook Air Museum

#26. Heritage Station Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, History Museums- Address: 211 Tumwater Dr, Oregon City, OR 97045-2900- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (579 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 441 8th St, Astoria, OR 97103-4620- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (573 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites- Address: 6030 Hangar Rd, Tillamook, OR 97141-9641- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums- Address: 108 SW Frazer Ave, Pendleton, OR 97801-2138

#25. Seaside Museum & Historical Society

#24. ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum

#23. Erickson Aircraft Collection

#22. Oregon Observatory at Sunriver

#21. National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 570 Necanicum Dr, Seaside, OR 97138-6040- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Science Museums- Address: 1500 E Main St, Ashland, OR 97520-1312- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (66 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 2408 NW Berg Dr Madras Municipal Airport, Madras, OR 97741-2081- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (211 reviews)- Type of activity: Observatories & Planetariums- Address: 57245 River Road, Sunriver, OR 97707- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (614 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address:

#20. Oregon Museum of Science and Industry

#19. End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center

#18. Dee Wright Observatory

#17. The Historic Carousel and Museum

#16. Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,640 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1945 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214-3356- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1726 Washington St, Oregon City, OR 97045-1058- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)- Type of activity: Observatories & Planetariums- Address: McKenzie Hwy, Blue River, OR 97413- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (248 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 503 1st Ave NW, Albany, OR 97321-2229- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (407 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 5000 Discovery Dr, The Dalles, OR 97058-9755

#15. Oregon State Hospital - Museum of Mental Health

#14. Gilbert House Children's Museum

#13. Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum

#12. Portland Art Museum

#11. Columbia River Maritime Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums- Address: 2600 Center St NE, Salem, OR 97301-2669- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 116 Marion St NE, Salem, OR 97301-3437- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (411 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1600 Air Museum Rd 1600 Air Museum Road, Hood River, OR 97031-9800- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,155 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1219 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97205-2486- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,792 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Bodies of Water- Address: 1792 Marine Dr, Astoria, OR 97103-3525

#10. Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum

#9. Hatfield Marine Science Center

#8. Tamastslikt Cultural Institute

#7. Klamath County Museum

#6. The Glass Forge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,540 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 500 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, OR 97128-8877- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (697 reviews)- Type of activity: Science Museums, Educational sites- Address: 2030 SE Marine Science Dr, Newport, OR 97365-5296- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)- Type of activity: Natural History Museums- Address: 47106 Wildhorse Blvd, Pendleton, OR 97801-6111- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 1451 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR 97601-5989- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (287 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 501 SW G St, Grants Pass, OR 97526-2472

#5. Rice NW Museum of Rocks and Minerals

#4. Seaside Inverted Experience

#3. Camp 18 Museum

#2. Lincoln City Glass Center

#1. High Desert Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Natural History Museums- Address: 26385 NW Groveland Dr, Hillsboro, OR 97124-9351- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (76 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 111 Broadway St Suite 11, Seaside, OR 97138-5817- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 42362 Highway 26, Seaside, OR 97138-6162- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (519 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 4821 SW Highway Suite 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,932 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 59800 S Highway 97, Bend, OR 97702-7963

