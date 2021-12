Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in North Dakota

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in North Dakota on Tripadvisor .

#30. The North Dakota Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center

#29. Harold Schafer Heritage Center

#28. Lake Region Heritage Center

#27. Prairie Village Museum

#26. Three Affiliated Tribes Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: Intersection of US Hwy 83 and ND Hwy 200A 2576 8th St SW, Washburn, ND 58577- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 502 4th St NE, Devils Lake, ND 58301-2502- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 102 Highway 2 SW Ste A, Rugby, ND 58368-2424- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 404 Frontage Rd, New Town, ND 58763-9404

#25. Pioneer Trails Regional Museum

#24. North American Game Warden Museum

#23. Railroad Museum & Magic City Express

#22. Dickinson State University Art Gallery

#21. Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, History Museums- Address: 12 1st Ave NE, Bowman, ND 58623-4010- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (8 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 10939 Peace Garden Dr Within the International Peace Garden, Dunseith, ND 58329-9481- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: #19 1st Street NE Look for a snow plow and cabooses outside. If you dont see them look one block east., Minot, ND 58702- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 291 Campus Dr, Dickinson, ND 58601-4853- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Educational sites- Address: 15349 39th Ln NW, Williston, ND 58801-8677

#20. The Children's Museum at Yunker Farm

#19. Gateway to Science

#18. Fort Buford State Historic Site

#17. North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame

#16. Barnes County Historical Society

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (52 reviews)- Type of activity: Children's Museums- Address: 1201 28th Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102-1337- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)- Type of activity: Science Museums- Address: 1810 Schafer St Ste 1, Bismarck, ND 58501-1218- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums, Historic Sites- Address: 15349 39th Ln NW, Williston, ND 58801-8677- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 250 Main Street, Medora, ND 58645- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: Central Ave, Valley City, ND 58072

#15. Prairie Outpost Park

#14. Stutsman County Memorial Museum

#13. Pioneer Machinery Building

#12. Frontier Village

#11. Chateau de Mores State Historic Site

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)- Type of activity: Science Museums- Address: 188 Museum Drive, Dickinson, ND 58601- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 321 3rd Ave SE, Jamestown, ND 58401-4208- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (7 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 188 Museum Drive, Dickinson, ND 58601- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (216 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 3448 Chateau Road, Medora, ND 58645

#10. Plains Art Museum

#9. Ukrainian Cultural Institute

#8. Dakota Territory Air Museum

#7. National Buffalo Museum

#6. Grand Forks County Historical Society Myra Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 704 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102-4904- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1221 W Villard St, Dickinson, ND 58601-4849- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums- Address: 100 34th Ave NE, Minot, ND 58701-7494- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (266 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 500 17th St SW, Jamestown, ND 58401-5433- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 2405 Belmont Rd, Grand Forks, ND 58201-7505

#5. Dickinson Museum Center

#4. Roger Maris Museum

#3. North Dakota Museum of Art

#2. Fargo Air Museum

#1. Red River Zoo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 188 E Museum Dr, Dickinson, ND 58601-4088- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: West Acres Shopping Center 3902 13th Avenue South, Fargo, ND 58103- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: University of North Dakota, Grand Forks 261 Centennial Drive, Grand Forks, ND 58202-7305- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Points of Interest & Landmarks- Address: 1609 19th Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102-1886- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (317 reviews)- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Zoos- Address: 4255 23rd Ave S (near junction of I-94 and I-29), Fargo, ND 58104-8786

