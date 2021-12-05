Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Oklahoma

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Oklahoma on Tripadvisor .

#30. Oklahoma History Center

#29. Osage Tribal Museum, Library and Archives

#28. Santa Fe Depot

#27. Leonardo's Children's Museum

#26. Oklahoma Frontier Drugstore Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73105-7917- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)- Type of activity: Libraries, History Museums- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 614 E Main St, Shawnee, OK 74801-7018- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)- Type of activity: Educational sites, Children's Museums- Address: 200 E Maple Ave, Enid, OK 73701-4114- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Science Museums- Address: 214 W Oklahoma Ave, Guthrie, OK 73044-3132

#25. Chickasaw Cultural Center

#24. 45th Infantry Division Museum

#23. Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library,

#22. Oklahoma Route 66 Museum

#21. Mabee-Gerrer Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (373 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 867 Charles F Cooper Memorial Dr, Sulphur, OK 73086-8697- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums- Address: 2145 NE 36th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73111-5396- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 406 E Oklahoma Ave Parking Available Along The Street, Guthrie, OK 73044-3317- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (426 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 2229 W Gary Blvd, Clinton, OK 73601-5305- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 1900 W Macarthur St, Shawnee, OK 74804-2403

#20. Oklahoma City Museum of Art

#19. Comanche National Museum and Cultural Center

#18. Cherokee National Prison Museum

#17. Three Valley Museum

#16. Har-Ber Village

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (755 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 415 Couch Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-2214- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 701 NW Ferris Ave, Lawton, OK 73507-5442- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 124 E Choctaw St, Tahlequah, OK 74464-3918- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 401 W Main St, Durant, OK 74701-5026- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 4404 W 20th St, Grove, OK 74344-5136

#15. Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum

#14. Military History Museum

#13. Woody Guthrie Center

#12. Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve

#11. USS Batfish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (130 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums, Military Bases & Facilities- Address: T6701 Sheridan Road, Lawton, OK 73503- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 112 N Main St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012-3937- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 102 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK 74103-2014- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (617 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address:- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums- Address: 3500 Batfish Rd, Muskogee, OK 74403-5515

#10. Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art

#9. SKELETONS: Museum of Osteology

#8. Museum of the Great Plains

#7. Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History

#6. Forgotten Wheels Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 555 Elm Ave, Norman, OK 73019-3003- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,223 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Natural History Museums- Address: 10301 S Sunnylane Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73160-9220- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 601 NW Ferris Ave, Lawton, OK 73507-5499- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (459 reviews)- Type of activity: Natural History Museums- Address: 2401 Chautauqua Ave University of Oklahoma South Campus, Norman, OK 73072-7029- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (7 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1775 Highway 77 S, Davis, OK 73030-9571

#5. Gilcrease Museum

#4. Science Museum Oklahoma

#3. National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

#2. Philbrook Museum of Art

#1. Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (872 reviews)- Type of activity: Gardens, Art Museums- Address: 1400 N Gilcrease Museum Rd, Tulsa, OK 74127-2100- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,039 reviews)- Type of activity: Science Museums- Address: 2020 Remington Pl, Oklahoma City, OK 73111-7103- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,265 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums- Address: 1700 Northeast 63rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73111-7906- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,286 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 2727 S Rockford Rd, Tulsa, OK 74114-4104- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5,108 reviews)- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Monuments & Statues- Address: 620 N Harvey Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-3032

