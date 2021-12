Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in New Mexico

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in New Mexico on Tripadvisor .

#30. New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science

#29. Western Heritage Museum - Lea County Cowboy Hall of Fame

#28. Mesalands Community College's Dinosaur Museum and Natural Sciences Laboratory

#27. Vietnam Veterans Memorial

#26. Carlsbad Museum and Art Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (837 reviews)- Type of activity: Natural History Museums- Address: 1801 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1375- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 1 Thunderbird Cir, Hobbs, NM 88240-0200- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Natural History Museums- Address: 222 E Laughlin Ave, Tucumcari, NM 88401-2730- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (319 reviews)- Type of activity: Monuments & Statues, History Museums- Address: 34 Country Club Rd US 64 Mile Marker 276, 5 Miles North of Angel Fire, Angel Fire, NM 87710- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums, History Museums- Address: 418 W Fox St, Carlsbad, NM 88220-5743

#25. New Mexico Museum of Art

#24. The Gallup Cultural Center

#23. The Harrell House Bug Museum

#22. Historical Center for Southeast New Mexico

#21. Explora Science Center and Children's Museum of Albuquerque

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (585 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 107 W Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501-2014- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 201 East Highway 66, Gallup, NM 87301- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 556 N Guadalupe St Inside DeVargas Center Mall, Santa Fe, NM 87501-4402- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums- Address: 200 N Lea Ave, Roswell, NM 88201-4655- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (812 reviews)- Type of activity: Science Museums, Children's Museums- Address: 1701 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1396

#20. White Sands Missle Range Museum

#19. Roswell UFO Spacewalk

#18. Route 66 Auto Museum

#17. New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum

#16. Ghost Ranch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (461 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Amusement & Theme Parks- Address: 116 E 2nd St Roswell Space Center, Roswell, NM 88201-6210- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 2866 Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa, NM 88435-2751- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (382 reviews)- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, History Museums- Address: 4100 Dripping Springs Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88011-5067- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (888 reviews)- Type of activity: Educational sites, Art Museums- Address: 280 Private Drive 1708 US Highway 84, Abiquiu, NM 87510

#15. New Mexico History Museum

#14. Millicent Rogers Museum

#13. Nedra Matteucci Galleries

#12. Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art

#11. San Miguel Chapel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,446 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Cultural Tours- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (761 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums- Address: 1504 Millicent Rogers Rd, Taos, NM 87571- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (351 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 1075 Paseo de Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501-2735- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (120 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 409 E College Blvd, Roswell, NM 88201-7524- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (884 reviews)- Type of activity: Religious Sites, Art Museums- Address: 401 Old Santa Fe Trl Lower Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87501-2746

#10. Palace of the Governors

#9. Museum of Indian Arts & Culture

#8. New Mexico Museum of Space History

#7. The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

#6. Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (980 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 105 W Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501-2014- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (862 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 710 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe, NM 87505-7511- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (567 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: Nm Hwy 2001, Alamogordo, NM 88311-5430- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,269 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Science Museums- Address: 601 Eubank Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123-3378- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,062 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Natural History Museums- Address: 2401 12th St NW Park in North Parking Lot, Albuquerque, NM 87104-2302

#5. International UFO Museum and Research Center

#4. El Rancho de las Golondrinas

#3. Museum of International Folk Art

#2. Roswell Museum & Art Center

#1. Georgia O'Keeffe Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,631 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 114 N Main St, Roswell, NM 88203-4706- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Ranches- Address: 334 Los Pinos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507-4363- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,074 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 706 Camino Lejo on Museum Hill, Santa Fe, NM 87505-7511- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (332 reviews)- Type of activity: Observatories & Planetariums, Art Museums- Address: 1011 N Richardson Ave, Roswell, NM 88201-4907- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,082 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 217 Johnson St, Santa Fe, NM 87501-1826

