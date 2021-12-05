ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday morning update on Venables and Oklahoma

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvqji_0dEdGYw500

Brent Venables has been heavily linked to the Oklahoma job ever since Lincoln Riley’s decision to leave for Southern California last week left a vacancy there. The primary questions were how serious of a candidate was Clemson’s longtime defensive coordinator and would he actually take this chance to be a head coach if offered?

Both are trending more in OU’s favor.

Venables has emerged as the Sooners’ leading candidate as Riley’s successor to the point that a deal could be finalized as early as Sunday, according to a report from ESPN’s Chris Low . The Clemson Insider can’t confirm whether or not Venables has been offered the job or accepted it at this time, but what we do know is things have changed from where they stood in the middle of last week.

TCI reported then that Venables was a viable candidate for the Sooners’ job and that he would interview for it. As Venables stayed on the road recruiting for Clemson last week — something Clemson coach Dabo Swinney wouldn’t have allowed if he’d known then that Venables was leaving — one source told us they felt better about Venables’ chances of remaining at Clemson, where he’s had a major hand in the Tigers’ success for the last decade as arguably the top defensive coordinator in college football.

But we know Venables has moved at or near the top of OU’s wish list of head coaching candidates since then, which isn’t much of a surprise.

Venables, who’s never been a head coach, has turned down other FBS head coaching opportunities in recent years, but he spent 13 years as a defensive assistant at OU under Bob Stoops before Swinney hired him away in 2012. That included a stint as the Sooners’ defensive coordinator.

Clemson has made Venables the nation’s highest-paid assistant coach , but it may not be enough to keep him beyond this season if he decides the timing and situation are right to lead his own program.

Stay tuned to TCI for more on this developing story.

Related
ACCSports.com

Clemson DC Brent Venables a candidate for Oklahoma job

Could the top assistant coach in the ACC be headed elsewhere? Clemson’s Brent Venables is a priority candidate for the vacant Oklahoma job. With Lincoln Riley leaving Norman for the USC opening, the Sooners need a new head coach. Oklahoma is one of the top coaching opportunities in the country; there’s money to spend and an imperative to keep on winning. This means the Sooner will go looking for a big name. Venables would satisfy that demand.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Multiple Reports Link Brent Venables to Oklahoma Opening

With Lincoln Riley agreeing to become the new head coach at USC, multiple reports have now surfaced linking Brent Venables' name to the vacancy at Oklahoma. One of those reports comes from OU Insider's Parker Thune, who links Venables, along with Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, to the job.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

WATCH: Brent Venables Introduced As Oklahoma Football Coach

The University of Oklahoma has made it official: Brent Venables is the 23rd head football coach for the Oklahoma Sooners. Reports emerged early Sunday that the former Clemson defensive coordinator was Oklahoma's pick for the job. Leadership from the university headed to South Carolina to complete the deal, and by Sunday night, OU President Joe Harroz, Athletic Director Joe Castiglione and Venables were headed back to Norman. The university plans to introduce Venables at a 10:30 a.m. news conference Monday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Five recruits new Oklahoma HC Brent Venables must target

Brent Venables has been one of the most sought-after college coordinators for much of the past decade. Finally, Clemson's defensive leader is heading to Oklahoma as the Sooners' replacement for now-USC coach Lincoln Riley. From a recruiting angle, the Sooners are clinging tight to the nation's No. 21-ranked class with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
poncacitynow.com

AP source: Oklahoma targeting Clemson’s Venables as coach

OKLAHOMA (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Oklahoma is targeting Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to be its new head coach. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not done. The person said an agreement could be reached...
OKLAHOMA STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Football Players React to Hiring of Brent Venables

Brent Venables is officially the 23rd coach in Oklahoma history, and people are literally rejoicing in the streets. It has been a difficult week for the Sooners program, and it all came together for a storybook ending late Sunday evening. During the Lincoln Riley Era, there were questions about the culture in Norman, more specifically the toughness and discipline of a Riley-led football team. All of those concerns flew out the window when Venables stepped off that plane and onto the tarmac.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Dabo Swinney comments on Brent Venables to Oklahoma

Clemson Athletics released a statement from Dabo Swinney on Monday afternoon on Oklhoma's hiring of Brent Venables as head coach. “I am super excited for Brent and Julie and the entire Venables family," Swinney said. "Man, he’s not only been a great co-worker and defensive coordinator, but he’s been a great friend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllClemson

Coaching Search: Who Will the Tigers Turn to?

Head coach Dabo Swinney is looking for, at least one coordinator after defensive coordinator Brent Venables' decision to leave Tiger Town for Oklahoma as the Sooners' head coach. And with rumors that offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will be leaving for a head coaching job, Swinney may be looking to replace both coordinators.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

