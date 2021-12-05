ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Highest-rated museums in West Virginia

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSjMG_0dEdGX3M00

Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in West Virginia

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in West Virginia on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KY6ym_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#30. The Stirrup Gallery of Davis & Elkins College

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 100 Campus Dr Historic Halliehurst Mansion, Elkins, WV 26241-3971

- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37TIIt_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#29. Blennerhassett Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: Second and Juliana Streets, Parkersburg, WV 26101-5137
-
Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MeAXd_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#28. Raleigh county veterans museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums
- Address: 1557 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801-3307
- Read more on Tripadvisor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkP4F_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#27. WVHighlands Artisan Gallery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries
- Address: 487 Williams Avenue, Davis, WV 26260
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTY48_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#26. Jefferson County Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 200 E Washington St, Charles Town, WV 25414-1006
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H22gw_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#25. B&O Building

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 16th and Chapline Streets, Wheeling, WV 26003
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhOtq_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#24. Wheeling-Ohio County Airport Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (9 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 115 Skyway lane, Wheeling, WV 26003, Wheeling, WV 26003
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#23. Nitro World War I Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 2003 20th St, Nitro, WV 25143-1706
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXWn3_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#22. Avampato Discovery Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Type of activity: Science Museums, Gardens
- Address: 300 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV 25301-2426
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NU0Jo_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#21. Greenbrier Historical Society and North House Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums
- Address: 814 Washington St W, Lewisburg, WV 24901-2029
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xWIj_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#20. Martinsburg Roundhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 100 E Liberty St, Martinsburg, WV 25404-4554
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PfDE8_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#19. Art Museum Of WVU

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 400 Pattison Drive Evansdale Campus, Morgantown, WV 26506
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136KFc_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#18. Museum of American Glass

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 230 Main Ave, Weston, WV 26452-2044
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Za6t9_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#17. Spark! Imagination and Science Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7 reviews)
- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Science Museums
- Address: 5000 Greenbag Rd Suite G-12, Mountaineer Mall, Morgantown, WV 26501-7163
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSlA1_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#16. Green Bank Observatory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Science Museums
- Address: 155 Observatory Road, Green Bank, WV 24944
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmCoo_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#15. Those Who Served War Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums
- Address: 1500 W Main St, Princeton, WV 24740-2627
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H7lld_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#14. Virtu Art Glass Studio

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (7 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries
- Address: 101 Main St W The Greenbrier., White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986-5063
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTNhQ_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#13. Wheeling Artisan Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1400 Main St, Wheeling, WV 26003-2824
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omjTK_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#12. Museum of Radio and Technology

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1640 Florence Ave, Huntington, WV 25701-4546
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbWXm_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#11. Elkins Depot Welcome Center CVB, Inc.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Type of activity: Visitor Centers, Historic Sites
- Address: 315 Railroad Ave, Elkins, WV 26241-3883
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Where people in West Virginia are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Icy2H_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#10. Princeton Railroad Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 99 Mercer St, Princeton, WV 24740-3307
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxUJ1_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#9. Mothman Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 400 Main St, Point Pleasant, WV 25550-1117
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25lhpO_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#8. Huntington Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 2033 McCoy Rd, Huntington, WV 25701-4999
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W71Xd_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#7. Oglebay Institute Mansion Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 1330 Oglebay Drive, Wheeling, WV 26003
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dAW2Z_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#6. Oglebay Institute Glass Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: A woman breaks barriers: A major civil rights moment in West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LKv0E_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#5. Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (744 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Mines
- Address: 513 Ewart Ave, Beckley, WV 25801-3414
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKGat_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#4. Clay Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Type of activity: Science Museums, Art Museums
- Address: 1 Clay Square, Charleston, WV 25301-2424
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQMdG_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#3. Heritage Farm Museum and Village

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 3300 Harvey Rd, Huntington, WV 25704-9112
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6xZT_0dEdGX3M00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Kruger Street Toy & Train Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 144 Kruger St, Wheeling, WV 26003-5158
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#1. West Virginia State Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (401 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 1900 Kanawha Blvd E Capitol Complex, Charleston, WV 25305-0009
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: See how much of its wind energy potential West Virginia uses

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Supreme Court allows abortion providers to sue over Texas law

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
CNN

Michael Nesmith, Monkees singer and guitarist, dead at 78

(CNN) — Michael Nesmith, a singer and guitarist for the hit group the Monkees, died Friday. Micky Dolenz, Nesmith's bandmate, confirmed the news to CNN. "I've lost a dear friend and partner," Dolenz said. "I'm so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best -- singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I'll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museums#Tripadvisor Reviews
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy