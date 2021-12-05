Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in West Virginia

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in West Virginia on Tripadvisor .

#30. The Stirrup Gallery of Davis & Elkins College

#29. Blennerhassett Museum

#28. Raleigh county veterans museum

#27. WVHighlands Artisan Gallery

#26. Jefferson County Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 100 Campus Dr Historic Halliehurst Mansion, Elkins, WV 26241-3971- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: Second and Juliana Streets, Parkersburg, WV 26101-5137- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums- Address: 1557 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801-3307- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (34 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 487 Williams Avenue, Davis, WV 26260- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 200 E Washington St, Charles Town, WV 25414-1006

#25. B&O Building

#24. Wheeling-Ohio County Airport Museum

#23. Nitro World War I Museum

#22. Avampato Discovery Museum

#21. Greenbrier Historical Society and North House Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 16th and Chapline Streets, Wheeling, WV 26003- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (9 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 115 Skyway lane, Wheeling, WV 26003, Wheeling, WV 26003- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 2003 20th St, Nitro, WV 25143-1706- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)- Type of activity: Science Museums, Gardens- Address: 300 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV 25301-2426- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (91 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums- Address: 814 Washington St W, Lewisburg, WV 24901-2029

#20. Martinsburg Roundhouse

#19. Art Museum Of WVU

#18. Museum of American Glass

#17. Spark! Imagination and Science Center

#16. Green Bank Observatory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 100 E Liberty St, Martinsburg, WV 25404-4554- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 400 Pattison Drive Evansdale Campus, Morgantown, WV 26506- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 230 Main Ave, Weston, WV 26452-2044- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7 reviews)- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Science Museums- Address: 5000 Greenbag Rd Suite G-12, Mountaineer Mall, Morgantown, WV 26501-7163- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Science Museums- Address: 155 Observatory Road, Green Bank, WV 24944

#15. Those Who Served War Museum

#14. Virtu Art Glass Studio

#13. Wheeling Artisan Center

#12. Museum of Radio and Technology

#11. Elkins Depot Welcome Center CVB, Inc.

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums- Address: 1500 W Main St, Princeton, WV 24740-2627- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (7 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 101 Main St W The Greenbrier., White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986-5063- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1400 Main St, Wheeling, WV 26003-2824- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (33 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1640 Florence Ave, Huntington, WV 25701-4546- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)- Type of activity: Visitor Centers, Historic Sites- Address: 315 Railroad Ave, Elkins, WV 26241-3883

#10. Princeton Railroad Museum

#9. Mothman Museum

#8. Huntington Museum of Art

#7. Oglebay Institute Mansion Museum

#6. Oglebay Institute Glass Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 99 Mercer St, Princeton, WV 24740-3307- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 400 Main St, Point Pleasant, WV 25550-1117- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 2033 McCoy Rd, Huntington, WV 25701-4999- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 1330 Oglebay Drive, Wheeling, WV 26003- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums

#5. Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum

#4. Clay Center

#3. Heritage Farm Museum and Village

#2. The Kruger Street Toy & Train Museum

#1. West Virginia State Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (744 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Mines- Address: 513 Ewart Ave, Beckley, WV 25801-3414- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)- Type of activity: Science Museums, Art Museums- Address: 1 Clay Square, Charleston, WV 25301-2424- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 3300 Harvey Rd, Huntington, WV 25704-9112- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 144 Kruger St, Wheeling, WV 26003-5158- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (401 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 1900 Kanawha Blvd E Capitol Complex, Charleston, WV 25305-0009

