Highest-rated museums in West Virginia
Tripadvisor
Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in West Virginia on Tripadvisor .
#30. The Stirrup Gallery of Davis & Elkins College- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 100 Campus Dr Historic Halliehurst Mansion, Elkins, WV 26241-3971
#29. Blennerhassett Museum- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: Second and Juliana Streets, Parkersburg, WV 26101-5137
#28. Raleigh county veterans museum- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums
- Address: 1557 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801-3307
#27. WVHighlands Artisan Gallery- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries
- Address: 487 Williams Avenue, Davis, WV 26260
#26. Jefferson County Museum- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 200 E Washington St, Charles Town, WV 25414-1006
#25. B&O Building- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 16th and Chapline Streets, Wheeling, WV 26003
#24. Wheeling-Ohio County Airport Museum- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (9 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 115 Skyway lane, Wheeling, WV 26003, Wheeling, WV 26003
#23. Nitro World War I Museum- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 2003 20th St, Nitro, WV 25143-1706
#22. Avampato Discovery Museum- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Type of activity: Science Museums, Gardens
- Address: 300 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV 25301-2426
#21. Greenbrier Historical Society and North House Museum- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums
- Address: 814 Washington St W, Lewisburg, WV 24901-2029
#20. Martinsburg Roundhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 100 E Liberty St, Martinsburg, WV 25404-4554
#19. Art Museum Of WVU- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 400 Pattison Drive Evansdale Campus, Morgantown, WV 26506
#18. Museum of American Glass- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 230 Main Ave, Weston, WV 26452-2044
#17. Spark! Imagination and Science Center- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7 reviews)
- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Science Museums
- Address: 5000 Greenbag Rd Suite G-12, Mountaineer Mall, Morgantown, WV 26501-7163
#16. Green Bank Observatory- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Science Museums
- Address: 155 Observatory Road, Green Bank, WV 24944
#15. Those Who Served War Museum- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums
- Address: 1500 W Main St, Princeton, WV 24740-2627
#14. Virtu Art Glass Studio- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (7 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries
- Address: 101 Main St W The Greenbrier., White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986-5063
#13. Wheeling Artisan Center- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1400 Main St, Wheeling, WV 26003-2824
#12. Museum of Radio and Technology- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1640 Florence Ave, Huntington, WV 25701-4546
#11. Elkins Depot Welcome Center CVB, Inc.- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Type of activity: Visitor Centers, Historic Sites
- Address: 315 Railroad Ave, Elkins, WV 26241-3883
#10. Princeton Railroad Museum- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 99 Mercer St, Princeton, WV 24740-3307
#9. Mothman Museum- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 400 Main St, Point Pleasant, WV 25550-1117
#8. Huntington Museum of Art- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 2033 McCoy Rd, Huntington, WV 25701-4999
#7. Oglebay Institute Mansion Museum- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 1330 Oglebay Drive, Wheeling, WV 26003
#6. Oglebay Institute Glass Museum- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
#5. Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (744 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Mines
- Address: 513 Ewart Ave, Beckley, WV 25801-3414
#4. Clay Center- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Type of activity: Science Museums, Art Museums
- Address: 1 Clay Square, Charleston, WV 25301-2424
#3. Heritage Farm Museum and Village- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 3300 Harvey Rd, Huntington, WV 25704-9112
#2. The Kruger Street Toy & Train Museum- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 144 Kruger St, Wheeling, WV 26003-5158
#1. West Virginia State Museum- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (401 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 1900 Kanawha Blvd E Capitol Complex, Charleston, WV 25305-0009
