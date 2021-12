Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Vermont

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Vermont on Tripadvisor .

#30. ArtHound Gallery

#29. Manchester Designer Outlets

#28. Fossil Glass

#27. Frog Hollow Craft Center

#26. The American Museum of Fly Fishing

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 21 Essex Way Ste 405, Essex, VT 05452-3300- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)- Type of activity: Factory Outlets, Art Museums- Address: Depot Street, Manchester, VT 05255- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 75 Central St, Woodstock, VT 05091-1145- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 85 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401-4420- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 4070 Main Street, Manchester, VT 05254

#25. Wonderfeet Kids Museum

#24. The Bennington Center for the Arts

#23. Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum

#22. Tasha Tudor Museum

#21. Route 4 Glassblowing Studio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)- Type of activity: Children's Museums- Address: 11 Center St, Rutland, VT 05701-4016- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 44 Gypsy Ln, Bennington, VT 05201-9692- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1 South Main Street The Perkins Building, Stowe, VT 05672-5185- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 974 Western Ave, Brattleboro, VT 05301-5114- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: Route 4-Quechee Gorge Village, Quechee, Hartford, VT 05059

#20. Lake Champlain Maritime Museum

#19. Southern Vermont Arts Center

#18. West Branch Gallery & Sculpture Park

#17. Black River Academy Museum

#16. Ethan Allen Homestead

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 4472 Basin Harbor Rd, Vergennes, VT 05491-9192- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 930 SVAC Drive West Road, Manchester, VT 05254- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (43 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Parks- Address: 17 Town Farm Ln, Stowe, VT 05672-4138- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 14 High St, Ludlow, VT 05149-1008- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums- Address: 1 Ethan Allen Homestead, Burlington, VT 05408-1141

#15. Vermont Historical Society Museum

#14. Norman Rockwell Exhibition

#13. Bryan Memorial Gallery

#12. Little River HotGlass Studio

#11. Montshire Museum of Science

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)- Type of activity: Libraries, History Museums- Address: 109 State St, Montpelier, VT 05602-2720- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Art Museums- Address: Sugar Shack Lane, Arlington, VT 05250- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 180 S. Vermont 108, Jeffersonville, VT 05464- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (53 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 593 Moscow Rd, Stowe, VT 05672-5113- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (252 reviews)- Type of activity: Science Museums, Nature & Wildlife Areas- Address: 1 Montshire Rd, Norwich, VT 05055-9334

#10. Norman Rockwell Museum

#9. ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

#8. Southern Vermont Natural History Museum

#7. Simon Pearce Mill

#6. Brattleboro Museum & Art Center

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 654 Route 4 East, Rutland, VT 05701- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (566 reviews)- Type of activity: Science Museums- Address: 1 College Street, Burlington, VT 05401-5215- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Nature & Wildlife Areas- Address: 7599 VT Route 9, Marlboro, VT 05363- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 1760 Quechee Main Street, Quechee, Hartford, VT 05059- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums, History Museums- Address: 10 Vernon St, Brattleboro, VT 05301-3389

#5. The Art of Humor Gallery

#4. Bennington Museum

#3. Shelburne Museum

#2. Billings Farm & Museum

#1. Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (119 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Art Museums- Address: #30 Not-A Road, Wilmington, VT 05363- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums, History Museums- Address: 75 Main St, Bennington, VT 05201-2885- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,209 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 6000 Shelburne Rd, Shelburne, VT 05482-6009- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (716 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Farms- Address: 69 Old River Rd Rte. 12 North, Woodstock, VT 05091- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,388 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Farms- Address: 1005 Hildene Rd, Manchester, VT 05254

