Highest-rated museums in Iowa

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Iowa on Tripadvisor .

#30. Sioux City Railroad Museum

#29. Iowa 80 Trucking Museum

#28. World Food Prize Hall of Laureates

#27. Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum

#26. Salisbury House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites- Address: 3400 Sioux River Rd, Sioux City, IA 51109- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (541 reviews)- Type of activity: Visitor Centers, Speciality Museums- Address: 505 Sterling Drive I-80 Exit 284, Walcott, IA 52773- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 100 Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309-1767- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 503 South St, Waterloo, IA 50701-1517- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Art Museums- Address: 4025 Tonawanda Dr, Des Moines, IA 50312-2909

#25. The Iowa Children's Museum

#24. Vesterheim

#23. Family Museum of Arts and Science

#22. Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center

#21. German American Heritage Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)- Type of activity: Children's Museums- Address: 1451 Coral Ridge Ave, Coralville, IA 52241-2800- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums- Address: 520 W Water St, Decorah, IA 52101-1734- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)- Type of activity: Children's Museums- Address: 2900 Learning Campus Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722-7710- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)- Type of activity: Visitor Centers, History Museums- Address: 1000 Larsen Park Rd, Sioux City, IA 51103-4914- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 712 W 2nd St, Davenport, IA 52802-1410

#20. Historic General Dodge House

#19. Museum of Natural History

#18. Cedar Rapids Museum of Art

#17. John Wayne Birthplace & Museum

#16. Science Center of Iowa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Points of Interest & Landmarks- Address: 605 S 3rd St, Council Bluffs, IA 51503-6614- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)- Type of activity: Natural History Museums- Address: Macbride Hall University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA 52242- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 410 3rd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401-1606- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (461 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites- Address: 205 S. John Wayne Drive, Winterset, IA 50273-1904- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (254 reviews)- Type of activity: Science Museums- Address: 401 Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy, Des Moines, IA 50309-4776

#15. State Historical Museum

#14. Sioux City Public Museum

#13. Pottawattamie County Squirrel Cage Jail and Museum

#12. Iowa Great Lakes Maritime Museum

#11. Des Moines Art Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 600 E Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50319-1006- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 607 4th St, Sioux City, IA 51101-1634- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 226 Pearl St, Council Bluffs, IA 51503-0825- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 243 W Broadway St, Okoboji, IA 51331-7779- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (299 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 4700 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312-2099

#10. Okoboji Classic Cars

#9. Old Capitol Museum

#8. John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum

#7. Buffalo Bill Museum

#6. Union Pacific Railroad Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (94 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 810 Jeppeson Rd Intersection OF Hwy 86 & Jeppeson Road, Okoboji, IA 51351-1236- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums- Address: 21 Old Capitol The University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA 52242- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (180 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 500 Westfield Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50701- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (315 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 199 N Front St, Le Claire, IA 52753-7713- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums- Address: 200 Pearl St, Council Bluffs, IA 51503-0825

#5. Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

#4. The Putnam Museum & Science Center

#3. National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

#2. Figge Art Museum

#1. National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 900 Larsen Park Rd, Sioux City, IA 51103-4916- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Science Museums- Address: 1717 W 12th St, Davenport, IA 52804-3547- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (351 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1400 Inspiration Pl SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404-5918- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (311 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 225 W 2nd St, Davenport, IA 52801-1804- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,590 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Aquariums- Address: 350 E 3rd St Port of Dubuque, Dubuque, IA 52001-2302

