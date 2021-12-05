Hyde5: Miami Hurricanes closing in on Mario Cristobal as next football coach

Miami is closing in on Mario Cristobal as its next head football coach barring a late surprise in the deal more than $7.5 million a year, sources say.

The university also is deep into negotiations with Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich. His deal would be worth more than $1.5 million a year.

One common theme has emerged as these negotiations have continued: Money is no object of concern at Miami, just as insiders suggested leading up to these negotiations.

Deep-pocketed boosters have step forward like Miami attorney John Ruiz, Stuart Miller and brothers Jorge and Jose Mas of the Miami-based instrastructure firm Mastec; and Board of Trustee member Stuart Miller.

Miami expects the hiring of Cristobal to be wrapped up quickly. He was negotiating for Oregon on Saturday. Manny Diaz, who remains the Miami football coach, was planning to recruiting in California on Sunday.

There are questions emerging as Miami makes a big investment in sports, some directly to the coming hires and some of broader scope:

*Does Cristobal reach out to his former quarterback at Miami, Ken Dorsey, to be his offensive coordinator. Dorsey is currently the quarterback coach with the Buffalo Bills. Cristobal’s offensive coordinator at Oregon, Joe Moorhead, was named coach at Akron.

* Will Miami start plans for its own stadium? It currently plays at the Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium, but there has been renewed whispers of a stadium closer to campus. Tropical Park in west Dade has been mentioned. Ruiz has talked of a stadium on the site of the Coral Gables High stadium, according to InsidetheU.com .

* Will Radakovich, if hired, reach out to Alonzo Highsmith to be part of his athletic administration, as some have suggested? Highsmith was interviewed seemingly to be athlietcc director, but was discussed for a managerial job overseeing football last winter.

No matter, this hiring cycle suggest Miami still has heft inside college football. Cristobal, Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin and Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy expressed interest in the job.

The clock is ticking for both him and Radakovich, the Clemson athletic director Miami is deep in talks with . A Miami insider said Sunday morning the school expects it all to be decided, “in the next 24 hours.”

2. One coaching name mentioned with Radakovich simply through current schools is Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. He appears to be taking the Oklahoma coaching job, a source said.

3. Lane Kiffin waited and waited for Miami to show any interest. I thought he’d be the best fit for Miami considering his offensive style and personlality with a healthy quirk to it. After having a contract extension sitting in front of him for more than a week, he signed in on Saturday. His $1.5 million buyout didn’t change, but the Kiffin ship has sailed.

4. Is it part of business that both Cristobal and Diaz were out recruiting for schools this weekend they might not be part of?

5. Board of Trustee member Marcus Lemonis has told everyone to have patience. “Trust the process,’' his tweet has said. This all plays out like one of Lemonis’ TV shows, “The Profit,” where he goes into an underachieving business and scripts a successful gameplan of change. Spend money. Get the best names. Become a top program again. That’s the idea of it all.

