Early morning crash shuts down busy intersection for several hours

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after midnight on Sunday morning, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a crash. The accident happened at East Fountain Boulevard and South Murray Boulevard, west of the Colorado Springs Airport.

Officers arrived to find a crash involving two cars. Due to the scope of the investigation, the intersection at East Fountain Boulevard and S. Murray Boulevard was closed for several hours, in addition to other closures:

Soutbound Murray Boulevard was shut down at Michelle Court

Northbound Murray Boulevard was shut down at Center Park Drive

Eastbound Fountain Boulevard was shut down at Academy Park Loop

Westbound Fountain Boulevard was shut down at Jet Wing Drive

CSPD says that as of 6:00 a.m. Sunday, all roads were reopened to traffic.

