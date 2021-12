Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in New Hampshire

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in New Hampshire on Tripadvisor .

#30. Douglas A. Philbrook Red Barn Museum

#29. Art 3 Gallery

#28. Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm

#27. Andres Institute of Art

#26. Seacoast Fire Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1 Mt Washington Auto Rd., Gorham, NH 03581- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 44 W Brook St, Manchester, NH 03101-1215- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites- Address: 58 Cleveland Hill Rd, Tamworth, NH 03886-4330- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 98 Route 13, Brookline, NH 03033-2535- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 40 Park Ave, Hampton, NH 03842-2159

#25. The Gallery at WREN

#24. McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center

#23. Scouting Museum and Library

#22. North Conway Model Railroad Club

#21. Tuck Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 2013 Main St, Bethlehem, NH 03574-4966- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)- Type of activity: Science Museums- Address: 2 Institute Dr, Concord, NH 03301-7400- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 40 Bodwell Rd Now located on Camp Carpenter grounds, Manchester, NH 03109-5048- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums- Address: 40 Park Ave, Hampton, NH 03842-2159

#20. Sugar Hill Historical Museum

#19. Enfield Shaker Museum

#18. New Hampshire Boat Museum

#17. LaBelle Winery

#16. Woodman Institute Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 447 Nh Route 4a Check in at the Gift Shop in the Great Stone Dwelling, Enfield, NH 03748-3503- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 399 Center St, Wolfeboro, NH 03894-4865- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (202 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Wineries & Vineyards- Address: 345 State Route 101, Amherst, NH 03031-1736- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 182 Central Ave, Dover, NH 03820-4058

#15. American Independence Museum

#14. Cheshire Children's Museum

#13. John Paul Jones House, part of the Portsmouth Historical Society

#12. Hood Museum of Art

#11. MWV Children's Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1 Governors Ln, Exeter, NH 03833-2420- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)- Type of activity: Children's Museums- Address: 222 West St, Keene, NH 03431-2455- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites- Address: 43 Middle St, Portsmouth, NH 03801-4302- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)- Type of activity: Children's Museums- Address: 2936 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway, Conway, NH 03860-5121

#10. Portsmouth Historical Society

#9. Explore the Ocean World Oceanarium

#8. Millyard Museum

#7. SEE Science Center

#6. Children's Museum of New Hampshire

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (40 reviews)- Type of activity: Visitor Centers, Art Galleries- Address: 10 Middle St, Portsmouth, NH 03801-4305- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (48 reviews)- Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Aquariums- Address: 367 Ocean Blvd #3, Hampton, NH 03842-3633- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)- Type of activity: Science Museums- Address: 200 Bedford St, Manchester, NH 03101-1132- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)- Type of activity: Children's Museums- Address: 6 Washington St (Gps Setting for Parking: 10 Henry Law Ave), Dover, NH 03820-3814

#5. Wright Museum of WWII

#4. Mount Washington Observatory Weather Discovery Center

#3. USS Albacore Museum

#2. Currier Museum of Art

#1. Strawbery Banke Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (320 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 77 Center St, Wolfeboro, NH 03894-4368- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,087 reviews)- Type of activity: Observatories & Planetariums- Address: 2779 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway, Conway, NH 03860-5194- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (601 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums- Address: 600 Market St, Portsmouth, NH 03801-3361- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (620 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 150 Ash St, Manchester, NH 03104-4380- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,115 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums- Address: 14 Hancock St, Portsmouth, NH 03801-4669

