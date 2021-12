Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Louisiana

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Louisiana on Tripadvisor .

#30. Westwego Historical Museum

#29. 1911 Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center

#28. Children's Museum of St. Tammany

#27. Imperial Calcasieu Museum

#26. Children's Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 275 Sala Ave, Westwego, LA 70094-3650- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums- Address: 1001 Ryan St, Lake Charles, LA 70601-5262- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)- Type of activity: Children's Museums- Address: 21404 Koop Dr, Mandeville, LA 70471-7506- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums, History Museums- Address: 204 W Sallier St, Lake Charles, LA 70601-5844- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 327 Broad St, Lake Charles, LA 70601-4223

#25. Louisiana Children's Discovery Center

#24. Whitney Plantation

#23. Blaine Kern's Mardi Gras World

#22. Lafitte's Barataria Museum and wetland trace

#21. Acadian Cultural Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)- Type of activity: Children's Museums- Address: 113 N Cypress St, Hammond, LA 70401-3309- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,667 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 5099 Highway 18, Wallace, LA 70049-2803- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,288 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1380 Port of New Orleans Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130-1805- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 4917 City Park Dr, Lafitte, LA 70067-5255- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)- Type of activity: Educational sites, History Museums- Address: 501 Fisher Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508-2033

#20. Walter B Jacobs Memorial Nature Park

#19. Lafayette Science Museum

#18. Southdown Plantation & Museum

#17. Knock Knock Children's Museum

#16. Chennault Aviation and Military Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Parks- Address: 8012 Blanchard Furrh Rd, Shreveport, LA 71107-8310- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)- Type of activity: Science Museums- Address: 433 Jefferson St, Lafayette, LA 70501-7013- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Art Museums- Address: 1208 Museum Drive, Houma, LA 70360-6072- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)- Type of activity: Children's Museums- Address: 1900 Dalrymple Dr Baton Rouge, LA, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2024- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (137 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums- Address: 701 Kansas Ln, Monroe, LA 71203-4775

#15. Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum

#14. Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu

#13. Regional Military Museum

#12. Laura: Louisiana's Creole Heritage Site

#11. Barksdale Global Power Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 2419 Main St, Gibsland, LA 71028-4415- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums- Address: 809 Kirby St 2nd Floor, Lake Charles, LA 70601-5372- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (81 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums- Address: 1154 Barrow St, Houma, LA 70360-5608- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,094 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites- Address: 2247 Highway 18, Vacherie, LA 70090-5409- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums- Address: 88 Shreveport Rd Barksdale AFB, Shreveport, LA 71110-2088

#10. Capitol Park Museum - Louisiana State Museum

#9. USS Orleck Naval Museum

#8. Louisiana State Exhibit Museum

#7. Sci-Port Discovery Center

#6. LSU Rural Life Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 660 N 4th St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802-5342- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 604 N Enterprise Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70601-2339- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 3015 Greenwood Rd, Shreveport, LA 71109-4640- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)- Type of activity: Science Museums- Address: 820 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport, LA 71101-3667- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (364 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 4600 Essen Ln 1.5 miles from entrance at Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70809-3426

#5. Shreveport Water Works Museum

#4. R. W. Norton Art Gallery

#3. Louisiana's Old State Capitol

#2. USS Kidd

#1. The National WWII Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (130 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 142 N Common St, Shreveport, LA 71101-2614- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (368 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 4747 Creswell Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106-1899- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (697 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites- Address: 100 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70801-1502- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (640 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums- Address: 305 River Rd S, Baton Rouge, LA 70802-6220- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (29,797 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums- Address: 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130-3813

