Highest-rated museums in Nebraska

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Nebraska on Tripadvisor .

#30. Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park

#29. Flatwater Folk Art Museum

#28. Civil War Veterans Museum at the G.A.R. Memorial Hall

#27. Nebraska History Museum

#26. Kregel Windmill Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, Science Museums- Address:- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (7 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 609 Main St, Brownville, NE 68321-6016- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 910 1st Corso, Nebraska City, NE 68410-2323- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 131 Centennial Mall N, Lincoln, NE 68508- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1414 Central Ave, Nebraska City, NE 68410-2224

#25. Museum of Nebraska Art

#24. Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles

#23. Mansion on the Hill

#22. Lee's Legendary Marbles and Collectibles

#21. Museum Of Shadows

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 2401 Central Ave Downtown Kearney, Kearney, NE 68847-4501- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums- Address: 606 Heartland Rd, Lexington, NE 68850-5666- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1004 N Spruce St corner of W 10th and Spruce St, Ogallala, NE 69153-1206- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 3120 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE 68467-9482- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 502 Main St, Plattsmouth, NE 68048-1962

#20. Museum of the High Plains Historical Society

#19. Elkhorn Valley Museum

#18. Boneyard Creation Museum

#17. Fort Sidney Museum

#16. Pony Express Station

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 413 Norris Ave, McCook, NE 69001-2003- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 515 Queen City Blvd, Norfolk, NE 68701-4060- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1709 S E St, Broken Bow, NE 68822-1842- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 6th Avenue, Sidney, NE 69162- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums- Address: 1500 Lake Ave Ehmen Park, Gothenburg, NE 69138-1747

#15. Museum of the Fur Trade

#14. Hastings Museum

#13. Pioneer Village

#12. University of Nebraska State Museum

#11. Boys Town

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address:- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)- Type of activity: Natural History Museums- Address: 1330 N. Burlington Ave, Hastings, NE, Hastings, NE 68901-3099- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums- Address: 138 E US Highway 6, Minden, NE 68959-2531- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality & Gift Shops, Natural History Museums- Address: 645 N 14th St University of Nebraska- Lincoln, Lincoln, NE 68588-4807- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 14100 Crawford St 13628 Flanagan Blvd, Boys Town, NE 68010-7520

#10. International Quilt Museum

#9. Lincoln Children's Museum

#8. Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer

#7. Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

#6. Classic Car Collection

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums- Address: 1523 N 33rd St University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE 68503-1404- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)- Type of activity: Children's Museums- Address: 1420 P St, Lincoln, NE 68508-1635- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 3133 W US Highway 34, Grand Island, NE 68801-7485- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (525 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 28210 W Park Hwy 46-8, Ashland, NE 68003-3525- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (197 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 3600 Highway 30 E Ste B Suite B, Kearney, NE 68847-9790

#5. Omaha Children's Museum

#4. Great Platte River Road Archway Monument

#3. Joslyn Art Museum

#2. The Durham Museum

#1. Museum of American Speed

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (491 reviews)- Type of activity: Children's Museums- Address: 500 S 20th St, Omaha, NE 68102-2505- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (798 reviews)- Type of activity: Observation Decks & Towers, Monuments & Statues- Address: 3060 E 1st St, Kearney, NE 68847-0462- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (898 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 2200 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68102-1292- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,186 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 801 S 10th St, Omaha, NE 68108-3207- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (469 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 599 Oak Creek Drive, Lincoln, NE 68528

