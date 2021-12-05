Jeremy Renner Geeks Out About Hawkeye's Awesome Ant-Man Reference

Jeremy Renner’s rise to prominence has been a fascinating case study in expectations. Renner’s early career was characterized by bit parts in high profile projects, including The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and 28 Weeks Later, but when he landed a lead role in Kathryn Bigelow’s war thriller The Hurt Locker he was still largely an unknown. The Hurt Locker itself was initially thought of as a festival darling destined to succeed only within the arthouse market, but in a surprising turn of events, interest in the film was reenergized a year after its festival debut and went on to take home the Academy Award for Best Picture among other honors. Renner was now a star and seemed to be making all the right choices; he received an additional Best Supporting Actor nomination for his modern update of the rowdy “Robert De Niro in Mean Streets” type role in Ben Affleck’s The Town, landed the hotly anticipated role of Hawkeye in the then-emerging Marvel Cinematic Universe, and was seemingly promised the reigns to both the Bourne and Mission: Impossible franchises.

