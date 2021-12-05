Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC: Time, TV, streaming, lineups, betting odds for MLS playoffs

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets Matchup Preview (12/4/21) The Brooklyn Nets will be hosting the Chicago Bulls in a matchup between the two best Eastern Conference teams. Brooklyn will still be without Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris, who will be recovering from an ankle injury. The Nets have won five of their past six, with their only loss coming against the Phoenix Suns, who have already set a franchise record for most wins in a row. One aspect of the Nets that I have been a fan of in the second half of November is their ability to take care of business against teams that aren’t as good. There are a lot of NBA teams who are really inconsistent and can drop games against much less talented squads. If they keep that up, they should cruise to a No. 1 or 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by the end of the season. Chicago is another team with high hopes for the season. So far, the complete roster restructures in the off-season were a massive win for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso are major contributors who have a clear-cut role in a confident offense. In the fourth quarter, this game will likely be a nail-biter, going down to the wire.

