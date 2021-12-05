ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC: Time, TV, streaming, lineups, betting odds for MLS playoffs

By Simon Borg
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Union has been building for just this moment: hosting an Eastern Conference final with a ticket to its first MLS Cup final on the line. But the No. 2 seed in the East will instead take on No. 4-seeded NYCFC with a decimated roster after 11 players have been...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
phl17.com

Philadelphia Union will host NYCFC in the Eastern Conference Finals

Philadelphia (WPHL)– The Philadelphia Union will host New York City FC for Sunday’s conference final at Subaru Park Stadium in Chester, PA. NYCFC, the East’s number 4 seed, will play number 2 seed the Union in the Eastern Conference final’s. The match is slated for a 3 p.m. kickoff. Alexander...
MLS
nycfc.com

In Quotes | Philadelphia Union 1-2 NYCFC

New York City FC recorded a memorable 2-1 victory against Philadelphia Union on Sunday evening and that saw them secure the first trophy in Club history as they were crowned Eastern Conference Champions. Ronny Deila. On today’s match…. “It was an even game. They didn’t create any chances; we didn’t...
MLS
njgamblingsites.com

NJ Sportsbooks Feature Betting Odds For NYCFC And This Weekend’s MLS Cup

New York City FC and the Portland Timbers will face off for the right to raise the MLS Cup this Saturday. Portland will be hosting the game, which kicks off at 3 p.m. on ABC, as it had the better regular-season record with 55 points (17-13-4), compared to NYCFC’s 51 points (14-11-9).
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Mcglynn
Person
Ronny Deila
Person
Greg Ranjitsingh
Person
Alejandro Bedoya
starsandstripesfc.com

USWNT vs. Australia, 2021 friendly live stream: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team begin a pair of friendlies against Australia this evening in front of what could be a huge crowd at Stadium Australia in Sydney. The USWNT have gone 3-0-1 (W-L-D) since winning the bronze medal at the Olympics over Australia, but this will be a big test as they take on the 11th ranked team in the world on the road.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Patriots vs. Titans how to watch: TV, live streaming, odds, keys, pick as AFC teams fight for playoff position

Arguably the most intriguing game on the Week 12 slate is the New England Patriots playing host to the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough. Mike Vrabel's team comes into this head-to-head as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but is looking to rebound following a surprising loss to the Texans a week ago. Meanwhile, the Patriots are surging into this contest on a five-game winning streak and just took over first place in the AFC East following Week 11. No matter which way this game ends up, it'll certainly have drastic implications to the current playoff picture in the AFC.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nycfc#Tv Streaming#Mls Cup#The Philadelphia Union#Eastern Conference#The Portland Timbers#The Red Bulls#Nashville Sc#New England Revolution#Philly
FanSided

Kraken vs Lightning: Date, Time, Betting Odds, Streaming, More

The Seattle Kraken will look to pick up a third straight win in Friday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Seattle is coming off of back-to-back impressive wins after a season-high six-game losing streak. The Kraken followed up Sunday’s 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals with a hard-fought 2-1 win over the first-place Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. The Kraken got heavily outshot but found a way to get a pair past Frederik Andersen and hold the Canes to just one goal. Tampa Bay presents a similar challenge, as will the Florida Panthers on the second half of this back-to-back.
NHL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Titans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, channels, radio, streaming, betting odds

Everything went right for the New England Patriots in Week 11. First, they traveled down to Atlanta and put a beatdown on the Falcons on Thursday night. Then, they spent their first Sunday off in months watching their division rival Buffalo Bills fall at home to the Indianapolis Colts, catapulting them into first place in the AFC East. Finally, the cherry on top was watching their next opponent —the Tennessee Titans— falter at the hands of a 2-8 Houston Texans team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New England vs. New York City live stream, MLS Semifinals, TV channel, start time, lineups, how to watch

The New England Revolution will meet New York City FC in the MLS Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday night from Gillette Stadium. New England is coming off a first-round bye after finishing first overall and will be rested and ready to go tonight. As for New York, they advance to the semifinals by knocking off Atlanta United 2-0, hoping some momentum will carry over on the road.
MLS
lineups.com

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors 11/26/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Matchup Preview (11/26/21) Two West Coast teams, the Portland Trail Blazers (10-8) and Golden State Warriors (15-2) will battle the day after Thanksgiving at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors and Blazers are explosive offensive teams that rank highly in points per game, offensive efficiency, eFG% (effective field goal percentage), and 3P% (three-point percentage). The main difference between these two teams, though, is on the defensive end. Golden State is the best defensive team in the NBA, while Portland is one of the worst. Despite the coaching change, Portland continues to have significant issues on the defensive end. At this point, the Trail Blazers’ lack of defensive aptitude over multiple years likely does not reflect well on their franchise players, Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, who have been in Portland the longest. Either way, the Trail Blazers will need the Warriors to shoot poorly from the field and have an overall “off night” to grab a road win against a far superior team.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
lineups.com

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets 12/4/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets Matchup Preview (12/4/21) The Brooklyn Nets will be hosting the Chicago Bulls in a matchup between the two best Eastern Conference teams. Brooklyn will still be without Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris, who will be recovering from an ankle injury. The Nets have won five of their past six, with their only loss coming against the Phoenix Suns, who have already set a franchise record for most wins in a row. One aspect of the Nets that I have been a fan of in the second half of November is their ability to take care of business against teams that aren’t as good. There are a lot of NBA teams who are really inconsistent and can drop games against much less talented squads. If they keep that up, they should cruise to a No. 1 or 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by the end of the season. Chicago is another team with high hopes for the season. So far, the complete roster restructures in the off-season were a massive win for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso are major contributors who have a clear-cut role in a confident offense. In the fourth quarter, this game will likely be a nail-biter, going down to the wire.
NBA
nycfc.com

Match Recap | Philadelphia Union 1-2 NYCFC

New York City FC Goals: Moralez 65’, Talles Magno 88'. New York City FC traveled to Subaru Park on Sunday to face Philadelphia Union in the Club’s first ever Eastern Conference Final. A tense game sparked into life when Alex Callens scored an unfortunate own goal in the 63rd minute. That was almost instantly canceled out by a Maxi Moralez finish from close range two minutes later. The game continued to go back and forth until the 88th minute when two substitutes - Gudi Thórarinsson and Talles Magno - combined for the Brazilian to score from close range. That was enough to seal the victory and crown New York City FC as Eastern Conference Champions - securing their place in MLS Cup.
MLS
ClutchPoints

Cavaliers-Mavericks: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel, Betting Odds, and Live Stream (Monday, November 29th)

Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app. Collin Sexton (Out For Season – Knee): Sexton underwent surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy