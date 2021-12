In treating every game as a separate contest with unique challenges and advantages, the Pacers oftentimes aim to be fluid, responding either on-the-spot or based on the match-up rather than establishing any firm commitment to sameness and order or being married to a specific playing rotation. For better or worse, this situational approach has also recently applied to the defensive end — where they’ve run the gamut from making shrewd, in-game adjustments and testing out inventive wrinkles to appearing as though they aren’t on the same page while being exploited.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO