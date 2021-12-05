Clyde Man charged in price tag switching scheme

A Clyde man faces charges in connection with what police say was a price tag switching scheme at the Wal-Mart in Seneca Falls.

On Thursday, December 2nd, 2021, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Laquan A. Whitfield, age 34, of Clyde, NY. The arrest stems from a larceny investigation into an incident on December 3rd, 2020 at Walmart in Seneca Falls. Whitfield worked with another suspect to switch the price tags on merchandise and by so doing failed to pay the proper price for multiple items. Whitfield had left the scene, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On the day of the arrest, Whitfield was already in the custody of the Wayne County Correctional Facility for an unrelated matter. Whitfield was taken into custody and was subsequently arrested. He was charged with Burglary in the third degree, Criminal Trespass in the Third degree, Conspiracy in the Fifth degree and Petit Larceny. Whitfield was processed and arraigned in the Town of Seneca Falls Court.

