ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Bath man charged with leaving scene of injury accident

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kooqy_0dEdFdMd00

A Bath man is under arrest for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident in which a bicyclist was seriously hurt.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on December 1, 2021, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas B. Stark, age 23, of William Street Extension, Bath, New York. Deputies responded to the area of State Route 415 in the Town of Bath to investigate a reported collision between a vehicle and bicycle in which the vehicle left the scene and the bicyclist was seriously injured. It is alleged that Mr. Stark did not have license or privilege to operate a vehicle in New York State and operated the vehicle which struck the bicyclist, and then left the scene.

Mr. Stark was located a short time later by the Village of Bath Police Department. The bicyclist was airlifted to a trauma center for treatment. Mr. Stark was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a class D Felony, Leaving the Scene of a Serious Injury Crash, a class E Felony and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree. Mr. Stark was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

Sheriff Allard thanks the Village of Bath Police Department and the Bath Ambulance and Bath Volunteer Fire Departments for their assistance in this incident.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 1

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Seneca Falls woman faces grand larceny, identity theft charges from November incident

The Seneca Falls Police Department reports the arrest of a local woman after she failed to appear on a number of charges including grand larceny. Police arrested Kelsey Davoli, 20, of Seneca Falls following a November arrest where she was charged with grand larceny, petit larceny, identity theft, and unlawful possession of personal identification information.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

One dog found dead, another starved: Canandaigua man faces felony charge after city investigation

Authorities in Ontario County say one person faces felony charges after one dog was found dead in the city, and another severely starved. On November 28 around 8 p.m. the Ontario County Humane Society and Canandaigua Police Department responded to an address on Saltonstall Street in the city of Canandaigua for the report of two dogs that appeared to be abandoned.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, NY
Bath, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Steuben County, NY
Steuben County, NY
Crime & Safety
FingerLakes1.com

Red Creek woman arrested on warrant

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Town of Red Creek woman after a bench warrant had been issued by the Town of Sodus Court. Deputies arrested Jacqueline K. Wyatt, age 40, of Red Creek, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. Wyatt was arrested and arraigned at Wayne County CAP Court on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 at 7:00pm.
RED CREEK, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy