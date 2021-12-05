Bath man charged with leaving scene of injury accident

A Bath man is under arrest for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident in which a bicyclist was seriously hurt.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on December 1, 2021, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas B. Stark, age 23, of William Street Extension, Bath, New York. Deputies responded to the area of State Route 415 in the Town of Bath to investigate a reported collision between a vehicle and bicycle in which the vehicle left the scene and the bicyclist was seriously injured. It is alleged that Mr. Stark did not have license or privilege to operate a vehicle in New York State and operated the vehicle which struck the bicyclist, and then left the scene.

Mr. Stark was located a short time later by the Village of Bath Police Department. The bicyclist was airlifted to a trauma center for treatment. Mr. Stark was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a class D Felony, Leaving the Scene of a Serious Injury Crash, a class E Felony and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree. Mr. Stark was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

Sheriff Allard thanks the Village of Bath Police Department and the Bath Ambulance and Bath Volunteer Fire Departments for their assistance in this incident.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).