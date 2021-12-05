ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Unsettled Week: From Near 60 Degrees To Cold & Some Snow

By Adis Juklo
abc27.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will offer some of the most seasonable and calm weather this week, with clouds and sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. Much milder air moves in Monday ahead of a strong cold front, with highs topping out in the upper 50s and likely some areas breaking 60. Showers will...

