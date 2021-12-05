ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron coronavirus variant found in about 15 U.S. states -CDC chief

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been found in...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

The CDC reveals the first case of the omicron variant in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in the United States. The California and San Francisco departments of public health confirmed that a recent COVID-19 case was found in an individual in California caused by the omicron variant, which has the scientific name, B.1.1.529.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus can partially evade the protection from two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the research head of a laboratory at the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. EUROPE. * EU health ministers discussed measures to try to...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
mymixfm.com

Moderna to supply 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX

(Reuters) – Moderna said on Friday it would supply an additional 20 million doses of its COVID-19 shots to the Gavi vaccine alliance for distribution through the COVAX vaccine sharing facility in the second quarter of 2022. This would bring the total number of doses purchased by Gavi to...
INDUSTRY
mymixfm.com

U.S. weekly average of COVID-19 cases and deaths up – CDC director

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the United States was up 37% and average deaths per day climbed 28%, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday. Initial data suggests that COVID-19 vaccine boosters help to bolster protection against the Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Reuters#Omicron#Abc News
CBS San Francisco

South Bay Health Officials Tout Importance of COVID Booster, Tests and Caution

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County, as well as the detection of the county’s first Omicron case, has health experts doubling down on health protocols, especially as the holidays approach. “Vaccinate and boost, mask, test, ventilate and distance,” said Santa Clara County public health officer Dr. Sara Cody during a news conference Friday. In exactly two weeks, millions will gather with their family and friends for Christmas Eve. Health experts are urging people not to let their guard down when it comes to the pandemic. “We have to be careful, while not panicking, we shouldn’t...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS Boston

Maine Tops 2,000 Newly Reported COVID Cases In A Single Day For 1st Time

MAINE (CBS) — Maine topped 2,000 newly reported COVID cases in a single day for the first time on Friday, setting a record for the most cases within the state for a third consecutive day. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there were new 2,148 cases on Friday after there were 1,460 announced the day before. There were also eight new deaths reported Friday, with Androscoggin, Cumberland and Kennebec counties each reporting two new deaths. Over the last month, there have been several days in which Maine’s daily positivity rate among people tested for COVID has risen over 10%....
MAINE STATE
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Italy reports 43 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, 15,021 new cases

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 43 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday compared to 75 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new reported infections fell to 15,021 from 16,632. Italy has registered 134,195 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak began in February last year, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Mexico posts 289 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing toll to 295,893

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 289 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the country’s death toll since the pandemic began to 295,893. The number of infections has risen to 3,908,534. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy