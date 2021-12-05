ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron coronavirus variant found in about 15 U.S. states -CDC chief

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been found in...

deseret.com

The CDC reveals the first case of the omicron variant in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in the United States. The California and San Francisco departments of public health confirmed that a recent COVID-19 case was found in an individual in California caused by the omicron variant, which has the scientific name, B.1.1.529.
Pakistan detects first Omicron case -health ministry official

KARACHI (Reuters) – Authorities in Pakistan have detected the first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the South Asian nation, a provincial health ministry official told Reuters on Thursday. The spokesperson in the southern province of Sindh said the infection was found in an unvaccinated patient being...
Africa accounts for 36% of reported cases of Omicron, WHO official says

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Africa accounts for 36% of reported cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 globally, Richard Mihigo, coordinator of the World Health Organisation’s Immunisation and Vaccine Development Programme for Africa, told an online briefing on Thursday. (Reporting by Ayenat Mersie, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by...
Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Future pandemics could be more lethal than COVID-19 so the lessons learned from the outbreak must not be squandered and the world should ensure it is prepared for the next viral wave, one of the creators of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. EUROPE. * European Union...
Singapore approves COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore will start COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 years before the end of this year, its health ministry said late on Friday. The Southeast Asian city-state has already vaccinated 87% of its 5.5 million population, and authorities were rushing to get children vaccinated amid concerns over rising number of paediatric COVID-19 cases.
CBS San Francisco

South Bay Health Officials Tout Importance of COVID Booster, Tests and Caution

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County, as well as the detection of the county’s first Omicron case, has health experts doubling down on health protocols, especially as the holidays approach. “Vaccinate and boost, mask, test, ventilate and distance,” said Santa Clara County public health officer Dr. Sara Cody during a news conference Friday. In exactly two weeks, millions will gather with their family and friends for Christmas Eve. Health experts are urging people not to let their guard down when it comes to the pandemic. “We have to be careful, while not panicking, we shouldn’t...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS Boston

Maine Tops 2,000 Newly Reported COVID Cases In A Single Day For 1st Time

MAINE (CBS) — Maine topped 2,000 newly reported COVID cases in a single day for the first time on Friday, setting a record for the most cases within the state for a third consecutive day. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there were new 2,148 cases on Friday after there were 1,460 announced the day before. There were also eight new deaths reported Friday, with Androscoggin, Cumberland and Kennebec counties each reporting two new deaths. Over the last month, there have been several days in which Maine’s daily positivity rate among people tested for COVID has risen over 10%....
MAINE STATE
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
AstraZeneca to supply COVID-19 antibody cocktail to Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – AstraZeneca said on Friday it will supply Singapore with its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, Evusheld, by the end of the year. Evusheld can act as another layer of protection, alongside vaccines, for people who are at high risk of COVID-19 infection, according to AstraZeneca’s statement. The...
COVID-19 spikes cause issues for local hospitals

TERRE HAUTE, IN (WTWO/WAWV) — A rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the Wabash Valley has led to a rise in hospitalizations and even deaths. For hospitals such as Union Health and Terre Haute Regional Hospital, this has led to diversions. “There was a time last week when I was...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

