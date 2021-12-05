Parks board to continue Bellevue ballpark discussion

The future of a notable baseball field in Warner Parks was up for another discussion on Monday.

It’s been an ongoing debate since the summer because of an old rule that caps the number of fields within the parks.

During Monday's meeting with the Metro Board of Parks and Recreation, committee members decided to defer any decision to another meeting and have asked staff to come back with more information on alternative options for the park.

Back in 2017, Metro Parks granted the approval for a field to be built specifically for special needs players, but to do so, the 60-year-old Bob Heriges Memorial Field would have to go.

The parks board discussed a proposed amendment that would allow the existing Heriges field to remain along with the new special needs Miracle Field and an ADA playground.

The debate stands on how many ballparks should be allowed in Warner Parks.

Currently, the 2005 Master Plan limits that number, which Friends of Warner Parks supports, but the West Nashville Sports League said the demand for more fields has only increased over time.

WNSL board member Tillman Payne hopes the Parks board continues to study that need and does not rush a decision.

"The tough decision is well how do we balance the two interests? Preserving green space which is important, I support all of that," said Payne with WNSL. "But how do we ensure we don’t go backwards as far as it goes supporting our children?"

A 2017 Metro Parks study showed the city needed to add 56 more fields before 2026 to meet demands.