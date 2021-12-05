‘Project Runway’ Gives Bio-Based Faux Fur a High-Fashion Glow-Up
For the show’s avant-garde challenge, ‘Project Runway’ designers turned Sorona ’s sustainable plant-based faux fur into chic catwalk fashion.This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Comments / 0