ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Concertista makes victorious chasing debut at Cork

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EUVrU_0dEdESZJ00

Cheltenham Festival heroine Concertista made a successful transition to fences in the O’Flynn Group Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase at Cork

A 12-length winner at Prestbury Park in 2020, Willie Mullins’ seven-year-old was strongly fancied to double her Festival tally in last season’s Mares’ Hurdle, but was narrowly denied by Black Tears.

Concertista was a beaten favourite again at the Punchestown Festival, but bounced back to winning ways on her chasing debut and seasonal reappearance under Sean O’Keeffe.

With 10-11 favourite Magic Daze ensuring a strong pace, Mullins’ 13-8 chance jumped well in behind before delivering her challenge in the straight.

Jeremys Flame also arrived on the scene to set up a thrilling climax, with Concertista holding her off by half a length and Magic Daze just over a length further behind in third.

Mullins’ assistant, David Casey, said: “She is not an exuberant jumper and is quick at her fences. Sean was happy enough with her and was confident the whole way that if he kept her jumping together, she’d win.

“I think she’ll improve loads from the run and hopefully will progress through the year. We’ll keep an eye on all those mares’ race for the time being and see what’s there for her.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Shadow chasing Cheltenham double for Sue Smith

Midnight Shadow is reported to be in fine shape as he goes for a rare double by winning the Racing Post Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday. The Sue Smith-trained eight-year-old overcame a mistake at the final fence to lift the Paddy Power Gold Cup by three-quarters of a length from Protektorat, who has since franked the form with a facile triumph in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree.
SPORTS
newschain

Knight Salute out to stay on top in Summit

Milton Harris feels Knight Salute has improved at home as the unbeaten three-year-old heads for the bet365 Summit Juvenile Hurdle at Doncaster on Saturday. Wins at Sedgefield and Kempton were followed up by a smooth success in Grade Two company at Cheltenham’s November meeting, meaning he brings the strongest form into the contest.
ANIMALS
SkySports

John Francome Novices' Chase: Ahoy Senor makes all in impressive Newbury victory for Lucinda Russell

Ahoy Senor galloped his rivals into the ground with a dominating front-running display in the Ladbrokes John Francome Novices' Chase at Newbury. The Lucinda Russell-trained six-year-old unseated his rider on his chasing debut at Kelso four weeks ago and while he made the odd mistake here, he stuck to his task honourably to put his three rivals to the sword.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean O'keeffe
411mania.com

Naomichi Marufuji Set to Make Boxing Debut

Naomichi Marufuji is heading to the boxing ring, making his boxing debut next month in Osaka. PWInsider reports that the Pro Wrestling NOAH star will face comedian Takayuki Kinoshita in an exhibition bout at Kameda Promotion’s 3150 Fight Vol. 1 show on December 16th. The exhibition match will feature two...
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Jonah To Make NJPW Strong Debut This Weekend

The NJPW Strong debut of JONAH (fka WWE’s Bronson Reed) has been confirmed for this week’s episode. It’s been announced that Saturday’s Detonation edition of NJPW Strong will feature JONAH vs. Lucas Riley. NJPW Strong will also feature Josh Barnett’s first NJPW match since 2004. He will face Alex Coughlin.
WWE
Tribal Football

Jacob Lungi Sørensen makes Norwich Prem debut

Jacob Lungi Sørensen made his Premier League debut for Norwich City in Sunday's defeat to Tottenham. Sørensen played a key role in their promotion from the Championship last season. The Canaries were thumped 3-0 in London by Spurs. Sørensen came in for his Premier League debut with Norwich when he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victorious#Cheltenham Festival#Ebf
Sporting News

JackJumpers make history in NBL overtime debut

It’s been a long time between drinks, but there’s a winning feeling back in the Apple Isle, with the Tasmania JackJumpers securing their first win in franchise history with an emphatic overtime performance against the Brisbane Bullets. It was an impressive first hit-out for the new team, staying neck and...
SPORTS
newschain

Commodore in charge at Cheltenham

Commodore produced a remarkable front-running display to run out a wide-margin winner of the Betfair Handicap Chase at Cheltenham. Making his first appearance since being pulled up at Wincanton in February – and having undergone wind surgery during the intervening period – the Venetia Williams-trained grey was a sight to behold in the winter sunshine at Prestbury Park.
SPORTS
newschain

Dunne case – how does racing move forward?

Jockey Robbie Dunne was given an 18-month ban by the British Horseracing Authority on Thursday after being found in breach on four counts of conduct prejudicial to racing after the disciplinary panel ruled he had bullied and harassed fellow rider Bryony Frost. Dunne’s suspension is effective immediately, with the last...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Diesel D’Allier grabs Cross Country glory in thrilling finish

Diesel D’Allier pipped Potters Corner by a nose in a pulsating Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham. The Richard Bandey-trained Diesel D’Allier was a previous winner around the Prestbury Park cross country course – striking gold in 2019 when trained in France by Emmanuel Clayeux.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Root: England’s best option is to make brave calls

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Joe Root didn’t back away from the contentious calls to bat first in the Ashes series opener when conditions appeared to heavily favor the bowlers, or on a team selection that omitted England’s two most experienced pacemen. One regret he had after England’s...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy