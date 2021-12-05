ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Toyota GR86's Days Are Already Numbered

By Michael Butler
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The world of the internal combustion engine sports cars is unfortunately drawing to a close, despite the best efforts of some manufacturers. Toyota, which only recently got back into building serious sports cars such as the GR Supra has invested tons of time and money making the second-generation Toyota GR86 sports...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV.com

15 cars that currently cost more used than new

( ) – The global microchip shortage has restricted new car supply, which has led to a record surge in used car prices. According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over one million new and lightly used cars from the 2020 and 2021 model years listed for sale in November 2021, the price gap between new and slightly used cars has drastically narrowed, and some used cars have even become more expensive than their new versions.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Reliable Car Brand

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, these include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Among the media and research firms most carefully followed are J.D. Power, Motor Trend, Car and Driver, […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Cars#European Union#Eu#Gr86
CarBuzz.com

Here's Why The Lotus Emira Costs Less Than The Evora

The next generation of lightweight Lotus sports cars is about to begin, starting with the Emira. Replacing the Evora, the Emira will be the brand's first all-new sports car in over a decade as well as the last combustion-powered Lotus. Since Lotus is now owned by China's Geely, which also owns Volvo, Polestar, and Smart, the sports car maker has full access to parts from other manufacturers, which will ultimately reduce costs and make its sports cars more affordable.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Toyota GR86 First Test: Drifting Into Our Hearts, Again

It takes only a few minutes behind the wheel of the 2022 Toyota GR86 to reach one important conclusion: If you liked the car it replaces—the 86, whose name was 86'd in favor of "GR86" this time around—you'll love this one. We said as much after our first drive in the new GR86, and we'll say it again now that we have the much-improved first-test figures in hand for both the manual- and automatic-transmission GR86s.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's Going To Be A Lot Of Angry Toyota Tundra Buyers

In the market for the completely redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra? If so, you'd better act fast otherwise you could be waiting far longer than expected. The first batch of deliveries are due in dealerships next month and like its smaller midsized sibling, the Tacoma, the full-size Tundra won't last long.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch Hondata Make Big Power With The 2022 Civic Si

The Honda Civic Si is one of the most popular tuner cars of our time, and the 11th generation brings that cheap and cheerful spirit into the 21st century with a healthy dose of turbo power. Everyone knows that there are Civics cruising the streets of America with tons of power, and people love to push these little Japanese hatchbacks and sedans to the limit, but moderate power increases can be even more fun than undrivable 700-horsepower builds - just ask Honda tuning experts Hondata. The company previously posted a video of its 2022 Honda Civic Si laying down some impressive base figures, and now we get to see them push up the power with some custom software tweaks.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's Latest Decision Is Surprising But Necessary

Of all the automakers, Toyota has weathered the semiconductor chip shortage crisis better than most. Following harsh lessons learned following the devastating 2011 tsunami, the Japanese automaker began stockpiling crucial components, including chips, at a considerable expense. This is in contrast to the "just-in-time" supply policy automakers typically use. That will now have to change to some degree. Still, normality has still not returned to the supply chain and Toyota is keenly aware of that; some compromises must be made.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

This 647-HP Ford Falcon Is A True Sleeper Sedan

The Ford Mustang is one of the Blue Oval's last-remaining performance cars in the US. Until recently, Australia's Ford Performance Vehicles division also sold the four-door Falcon sports sedan as an alternative. It was last sold in America back in 1970 but the nameplate lived on in Australia until 2016 when the last Falcon rolled off the production line. If it remained in production in the US, it would have been a worthy rival to the Chevrolet SS.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Hybrids Will Get Solid-State Batteries First

Automakers are racing to speed up the development of solid-state batteries that will offer significantly faster charge times and longer ranges than traditional lithium-ion batteries used in EVs like the Tesla Model 3. To make this happen, Mercedes, Stellantis, and Hyundai Group recently joined forces with US solid-state battery developer Factorial Energy, with the aim of launching EVs with the new battery tech within the next five years.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is America's Most Popular Car After Detroit's Trucks

It's been 25 years since the Toyota RAV4 first went on sale in America. To celebrate, Toyota introduced a new value-focused SE Hybrid trim for the 2022 model year as part of the current model's mid-cycle facelift. Despite stiff competition in the crowded compact SUV segment, the RAV4 continues to outsell its rivals thanks to its affordable asking price, practicality, and off-roading capability.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2021 Toyota 4Runner

It almost feels like the Toyota 4Runner has been around forever, and that is largely because it has undergone almost no changes for the last decade. Some shoppers will argue that this is a bad thing, but considering how popular it was upon release, many of us appreciate the nostalgia. And then there's the risk that a redesign would see the 4Runner lose its prestige as one of the last remaining body-on-frame midsize off-road SUVs. Powered by a V6 engine with loads of torque on tap, it is sure-footed in any environment and can even handle a fair amount of manual labor, handily lugging around up to 5,000 pounds. Sure, there is a lot of competition in the US from more modern rivals like the Ford Edge, but classics are popular for a reason - just look at the Jeep Wrangler. We were handed the keys to a Trail Edition for a few days to see how it measures up.
CARS
Jalopnik

Subaru And Toyota Are Going To Sell Essentially The Same Electric Car And This Is It

Subaru is officially joining the electric car game, debuting a new SUV based on the platform that the company worked with Toyota to build. Called the Subaru Solterra, the vehicle will feature an all-wheel drive system with Subaru’s world-renowned “X-Mode” feature, plus it will get some kind of off-road cruise control. Here’s what we know so far.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Doing Something We Never Thought It Would

Toyota is not stopping with the bZ4X EV. The Japanese automaker, while behind many of its mainstream rivals in the all-electric vehicle segment, is quickly playing catchup - and not only in America. No, it needs to take quick action in the world's biggest automotive market, China, where EVs are quickly becoming popular.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Why The 2022 Subaru BRZ Is The Perfect Slip 'N Slide Car

The sound of car tires skidding on dry pavement, at the least the first time you hear it, is a scary, violent sound. As you grow up you learn to pair that sound with the sound of glass breaking and crunching metal. When you don't hear that sickening finale, you breathe a sigh of relief.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's Now Only One Jeep Wrangler Powertrain In Europe

We knew this day was coming and now it's official. Jeep has confirmed that the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid will be the only Wrangler offered in Europe from this point onward. That is, of course, until the all-electric Wrangler arrives. That's slated to happen in 2023 but we could see both variants being sold side-by-side for a few model years.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Ultra-Rugged Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition

Old Toyota Land Cruisers simply refuse to die, and if you happen to own one of these future classics, you could net yourself a small fortune by keeping it well maintained. These impeccable off-roaders are used around the world for all sorts of difficult missions and are favored by everyone from the humble farmer to the United Nations peacekeeper. Sadly, the Toyota Land Cruiser in any form is not available in the United States, where we have to make do with the Lexus LX. But in markets like South Africa where rugged dependability is hugely important, the Land Cruiser soldiers on, and now Japan's biggest automaker has revealed the 70th Anniversary Edition in SA to celebrate the off-roader's success.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Only 10 Of These 2022 Chevy Camaros Will Be Made

Despite being consistently outsold by the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger, the Chevrolet Camaro is still soldiering on. Rumors suggest the current-generation model will carry on for a few more years and that Chevrolet will launch a Heritage Edition in 2024 to give the current-generation a special send-off. In Japan,...
CARS
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious This Week

We check out some of the most interesting cars up for grabs right now!. The classic and collector car market is a fantastically diverse tapestry of vehicles from every breed and era. Delving into the classifieds reveals some real gems waiting to find a new home with both enthusiasts and serious collectors alike. Every week we’ll be highlighting the top cars in need of a new home that caught our eye.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy