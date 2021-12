The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (9-2) have what was once referred to as a chance at a “program game” when the Penn State Nittany Lions come to town on Saturday. That was in reference to the 2014 matchup against the Nittany Lions when MSU had a shot at another 10-win season despite falling short of a Big Ten title. Now headed by newly extended head coach Mel Tucker, the Spartans have a similar chance tomorrow to set the team up for a New Year’s Six bowl berth with a win. The turnaround is stunning when considering that just a few months ago the over/under for wins on the season for Michigan State was pegged for 4.5. The game is set for a noon Eastern Time kickoff.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO