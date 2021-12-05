Wildwood Catholic Alum Has Career High for Temple

The Army-Navy game each year on Saturday marks the end of the College Football regular season. But it’s much more than that: The Army-Navy game is one of the oldest sports rivalries in the country. This game was first played between The Black Knights of the Hudson and the Midshipman of the Naval Academy on November 29, 1890. One of the most enduring traditions in college football meets for the 122nd time in North Jersey at Metlife Stadium this weekend. While this game is frequently played in Philadelphia a total of 89 times and this weekend will be the fifth time played in North Jersey with Navy leading the series 61-53-7 all time. The Pageantry and Patriotism that accompanies the event is second to none. However it’s much more than just a game, it's deeper; Yes on this day the two schools go head to head and try to beat each other on the field but after the game, it's a brotherhood that lasts a lifetime. After they graduate they will be playing on the same team, where the stakes are much higher than football.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO