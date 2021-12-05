ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Substitute Luke Jephcott fires late Plymouth FA Cup winner to sink Rochdale

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQdCd_0dEdDo0C00

Substitute Luke Jephcott grabbed a late winner for Plymouth at Rochdale to book a place in the third round of the FA Cup.

Plymouth keeper Mike Cooper kept out efforts from Eoghan O’Connell and Jake Beesley as Rochdale made the early running at Spotland.

But midfielder Jordon Garrick fired Plymouth ahead in the 18th minute of the second round tie.

Ryan Broom’s cross from the right found Garrick at the back post and he climbed above Max Taylor to power a header inside Jay Lynch’s near post.

Dale levelled on 55 minutes when Plymouth were caught out at the back.

Abraham Odoh robbed James Wilson and fed the ball infield to Josh Andrews. He in turn found Aaron Morley 25 yards from goal and the midfielder curled a superb finish into the roof of the net for the equaliser.

Wilson and Danny Mayor hit the woodwork for Plymouth as they battled to regain their lead before the winning goal finally came in the 86th minute.

Jordan Houghton’s corner hit Beesley’s knee and bounced kindly into the path of Jephcott, who took one touch before rifling the ball into the net from four yards.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jack Ross heaps praise on Hibs’ substitutes following late win

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross felt the contribution of his substitutes in their late comeback win against St Johnstone showed how valued all of his players are. Jamie Murphy returned from injury off the bench to set up Kevin Nisbet’s 83rd-minute equaliser before netting himself following a sublime pass from fellow sub Scott Allan, who was also involved in the first Hibs goal.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Jephcott
Person
Jordan Houghton
Person
Jordon Garrick
Person
James Wilson
Person
Danny Mayor
Person
Ryan Broom
Person
Jake Beesley
Person
Aaron Morley
Person
Eoghan O'connell
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Rotherham United 1-0 Stockport County

League One leaders Rotherham United reach the third round of the FA Cup after a narrow win over National League Stockport County. MATCH REPORT: Rotherham United 1-0 Stockport County. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Women's FA Cup final: Will Arsenal or Chelsea lift the trophy at Wembley?

Arsenal Women and Chelsea Women go head to head at Wembley on Sunday in the 2020/21 Women's FA Cup final. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, last season's competition was delayed into the new campaign. The second round proper was postponed from January 4 to April 4 2021, with the quarter-finals taking place after the start of the 2021/22 season.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rochdale#Plymouth
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Buxton 0-1 Morecambe

Watch highlights as League One Morecambe overcame difficult conditions to beat a spirited Buxton 1-0 in the second round of the FA Cup. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available to UK users only.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Rochdale 1-2 Plymouth Argyle

Watch highlights as substitute Luke Jephcott grabs a late winner for Plymouth to book a place in the third round of the FA Cup. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available to UK users only.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jimmy Keohane injury blow for Rochdale ahead of Plymouth tie

Jimmy Keohane will definitely miss Rochdale’s FA Cup clash with League One Plymouth on Sunday after suffering a broken foot. Boss Robbie Stockdale confirmed that Keohane, who had to come off in the first half of the draw with Stevenage, faces up to 12 weeks on the sidelines. Conor Grant...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Shropshire Star

FA Cup: Carlisle 1 Shrewsbury 2 - Report

Shrewsbury Town qualified for the FA Cup third round for the fifth season in a row with a comfortable 2-1 win in grim conditions in Carlisle. A 10th-minute strike from 18-year-old Tom Bloxham, his second goal in two rounds in the competition this season, was the crucial opener and the difference between the sides for 70 minutes as League One Town and League Two Carlisle played out a physical contest plagued by wet and windy conditions in Cumbria.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Liam Mandeville strike helps Chesterfield shock Salford with FA Cup victory

Liam Mandeville’s stunning strike and a late Jim Kellermann effort dumped Sky Bet League Two club Salford out of the FA Cup as Chesterfield won 2-0 at the Peninsula Stadium. Mandeville arrowed an effort off the underside of the bar in the 28th minute after a deft touch from Kellerman, and the Vanarama National League side sealed a deserved win when the latter rifled into the roof of the net from a tight angle.
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury FA Cup heroes eye glamour tie

Shrewsbury Town players are hoping to be paired with a Premier League big boy in the FA Cup third round draw this evening. Town reached the third round for a fifth season running by winning 2-1 at Carlisle on Saturday and boss Steve Cotterill says his squad want a big tie.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Salford City 0-2 Chesterfield

Watch as Mandeville's stunning strike and a late Kellermann effort dumps Salford City out of the FA Cup as Chesterfield wins 2-0 at the Peninsula Stadium. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available to UK users only.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy