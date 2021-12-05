ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Game Today: Seahawks vs 49ers injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel and betting preview for week 13

By Lee Vowell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Seahawks play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. This is the second meeting between the teams this season and Seattle won the first matchup. Things have changed since the teams played in week 4. Seattle has won just one more game and is currently 3-8. The 49ers have won...

