Seahawks Game Today: Seahawks vs 49ers injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel and betting preview for week 13

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Matchup Preview (12/5/21) This Sunday in an NFC West rivalry game, the San Francisco 49ers head to rainy Seattle to take on Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. The 49ers have had quite the turnaround season. After losing four straight games from week 3-7, one of which was against the Seahawks, they’ve turned it around, and are on a three game winning streak, scoring 30+ points each game. They are currently 6-5 and have a hold on a playoff spot. On the opposite hand, the Seahawks look the worst that they have in years and many are starting to wonder if this is the end of an era for them. Certainly their Legion of Boom days are gone. They are 3-8 after losing to the Washington Football Team on Monday and might be the most frustrating team in the league to watch right now. Nonetheless, this is a big rivalry game and is usually a pretty entertaining game to watch so you’ll want to tune in on Sunday.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO