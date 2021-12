Yes, Kevin Gausman and Robbie Ray’s contracts were very similar in the end, but for the Blue Jays it was about much more than saving five million dollars. I noticed a few posts that were gaining a fair bit of attention on Twitter yesterday that were pointing out how close Gausman and Ray’s contracts ultimately ended up being. While I can understand the sentiment of, “I would have rather they kept Ray for the extra million per season”, things really aren’t that simple. You can’t just go buy a Robbie Ray off the shelf for five years and 115 million dollars, although sometimes that will work out.

