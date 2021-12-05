ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

For better sleep, borrow the bedtime routine of a toddler

By Hasan Merali
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTv4D_0dEdCvBW00
So peaceful. This could be you, too. Igordoon Primus / Unsplash

Before you turn to books, blogs, sleep-coaches, apps, or one of many products in search of a more satisfying slumber, you might want to consult a toddler. Luckily, there are millions of these tiny advisors waddling around, ready to serve as top-notch sleep role models.

Why we need good sleep habits

Catching Z’s is critical for many functions of the human body, and current guidelines recommend adults consistently get at least seven hours of sleep per night. Previous research has shown that decreased sleep is associated with an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and depression. More recent research has linked a lack of sleep in adults in their 50s to 70s to the development of dementia.

Sleep is even more important for young children, as they need it for growth and development. In fact, pediatricians recommend toddlers get 11 to 14 hours of sleep in every 24-hour period. So how do these little people deal with such heavy dozing demands? It is quite simple, really: routine.

First, set a bedtime

To start, a consistent bedtime is critical, and there is good quality data that shows regular bedtimes help improve toddler sleep. This is equally important for adults and should be consistent across weekdays as well as weekends.

Once a bedtime is set, you can develop a routine around it. Research by psychologist Jodi Mindell and colleagues at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has demonstrated how a three-step bedtime routine is helpful. In their study, 199 mothers and their toddlers (aged 1.5 to 3 years) were randomly assigned to one of two groups. One group followed their regular bedtime routine, and the other group was instructed to implement a specific routine consisting of a bath, applying lotion, and a quiet activity. The time between the end of the bath and lights out was 30 minutes.

After two weeks, the toddlers practicing the three-step routine not only fell asleep faster, they had fewer and shorter nighttime awakenings. Interestingly, when the researchers later analyzed infants and young toddlers (aged 7 months to 1.5 years) following the same routine, they found that the most significant effects of improved sleep appeared after just three days.

Take a bath

Each of the steps in the three-step toddler routine are easy to implement, starting with the hot water bath. These comforting soaks are not just for 2-year-olds. A comprehensive study published in 2019 examined 13 different adult studies and found that scheduling a hot bath or shower one or two hours before a planned bedtime significantly shortened the time it took to go to sleep, even if the rinse lasted as little as 10 minutes. Humans naturally drop their body temperature prior to and during sleep, which helps them remain asleep. Hot baths or showers accelerate this cooling by dilating blood vessels close to the skin, increasing blood flow and releasing heat.

Apply lotion

Step two is applying lotion. Ideally, applying lotion would be coupled with a massage, as massage therapy has been shown to improve sleep in children and adults. Furthermore, in a study that randomized 76 infants to receive a bedtime massage with lotion, a massage without lotion, or no massage, it was the infants that had a lotion massage that experienced longer periods of sleep.

As it is not likely practical for you to receive a massage every night, applying lotion and doing a self massage may act as a close approximation. Massage is thought to work by activating pressure receptors and increasing parasympathetic (rest and digest) nervous system activity. This has been shown in multiple studies to reduce your heart rate and help you relax.

Enjoy a relaxing activity

Finally, wrap up your routine with a quiet activity. While there are many to choose from, language-based activities like reading and storytelling have been proven to work well. Research led by Lauren Hale at the Stony Brook University School of Medicine analyzed data in children under 5 years of age from the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study—a large cohort study following nearly 5,000 American children who are now in their 20s. Parents were first interviewed after their child was born, and a follow-up interview and home visit occurred at three years of age. At this home visit, researchers collected specific bedtime information. Monitoring ended when the children turned 5. Overall, the researchers found that language-based bedtime routines were associated with longer nighttime sleep duration. They also found additional benefits of increased test scores and decreased behavioral problems.

Adults have also been shown to benefit from reading. Even 30 minutes of reading can decrease stressful feelings, reduce blood pressure, and lower heart rate in young adults.

Individually, each of these toddler-endorsed tips can do a lot to maintain and improve your health. Together, they’re a formidable weapon for anyone struggling to sleep. Start tonight.

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

3 Signs You May Have Suffered Childhood Emotional Incest

Emotional incest occurs when parents seek to get their emotional needs met by their children. Parents who participate in emotional incest often suffer from mental illness, substance abuse, loneliness, divorce, or an unhappy marriage. Parents with weak emotional boundaries seek parenting from their children. Emotional incest responses in adulthood include...
KIDS
parentherald.com

Atlanta Baby With Rare Uncombable Hair Syndrome Will Learn to Be Proud of His Locks, Mom Says

The mom of a one-year-old boy diagnosed with a rare condition called uncombable hair syndrome (UHS) said that her son would grow up to be proud and comfortable with his locks. Katelyn Samples from Atlanta said that her baby, Locklan, now 14-months-old, started growing out his hair when he was five months, and she discovered that she could not tame his hair, unlike his older brother Shephard, who is two years old.
KIDS
CNBC

This is the best time to go to sleep for a healthier heart, study says

Having a super early night might not be the best sleep strategy for your health, according to one U.K. study. The new research found that going to sleep between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. could lower the risk of heart disease. The study, published in the European Heart Journal on...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedtimes#Toddler#Massage Therapy#The Children S Hospital
Westport News

5 Ways You Can Sleep Better This Cyber Week

Entrepreneurs are notorious for their inability to sleep. Between stress, anxiety, snoring, and a ton of other issues, sleep doesn't always come to entrepreneurs. But you should invest in trying to get it back. You need sleep to reach peak performance. That's why, this Cyber Monday, we've rounded up some great products to help you get the sleep you need.
FDA
KARK

Is your bedtime good for your heart?

(Baptist Health) – You might already know that getting enough sleep is important for your health—including your heart health. People who don’t get enough high-quality sleep are more likely to develop heart issues. But does it matter when you get that sleep? It might. A new study by the European Society of Cardiologists suggests that your bedtime may play a role in your heart health.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
healththoroughfare.com

How Yoga Can Help You Sleep Better

Sleep disorders are common and surprisingly complex. They aren’t just about not being able to fall asleep or waking up in the middle of the night. Sleep issues can range from difficulty falling asleep, frequent awakenings during the night, waking up too early in the morning, and/or experiencing unrefreshing sleep. Many people try to cure their insomnia with sleeping pills, pills and more pills. But what if you could get the same results by simply performing a few bedtime yoga poses?
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
EatThis

Everyday Habits You Should Never Do After 60, According to Doctors

Aging, the saying goes, is not for wimps. But it also doesn't have to be more difficult than necessary. Too many of us make it so, by engaging in everyday habits that can accelerate aging or significantly increase the risk of chronic disease. These are five health patterns you should never fall into after 60, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
newfolks.com

What to do when your toddler is coughing in their sleep and won’t stop

If your toddler is coughing in their sleep, it can be keeping you both up all night and making you worry. While it’s a good idea to contact the pediatrician if you’re concerned or the cough persists, we have six home remedies that can help while you wait. Toddlers may...
KIDS
WTVW

Several medical conditions linked to ADHD

New research published in The Lancet Psychiatry shows that several medical conditions are associated with a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder also known as ADHD, a chronic condition that causes difficulties with attention, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. This study looked at the medical records of over 4 million adults over...
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

People who meditate regularly say they’ve got better focus, sleep — and love life too!

NEW YORK — More than three-fourths of Americans have increased their use of digital tools that support their mental health during the pandemic. In a recent survey of 2,003 adult respondents, 76 percent say the stress of the public health crisis has inspired them to practice self-care more than they had before. Meditation, in particular, is proving to be quite beneficial to people who practice it regularly.
YOGA
arcamax.com

Living with Children: No new tricks to raising kids

What is “gentle parenting”? It did not take much investigation for me to conclude that it is merely a rebranding of the same old, same old parenting babble that America’s mental health establishment has been grinding out since the late 1960s. Mental health professionals began demonizing punishment some 50 years...
KIDS
First Coast News

Toddler's fuzzy hair raises awareness about rare genetic condition

ATLANTA — A few months ago, toddler Locklan Samples' parents started to notice something. The child's hair was growing upwards, completely untamable and extra soft. Now the family is raising awareness for a rare genetic disorder. Locklan Samples' Instagram page, uncombable locks, has gained significant attention. Taking notice of...
KIDS
chantillynews.org

Catching Z’s: tips help students get better sleep

Sleep deprivation is an issue many high school students face. On average, a student gets five to seven hours of sleep according to the Sleep Foundation, when they should actually be getting eight to ten hours of sleep. Many factors in a student’s life play a role in this sleep deprivation pattern. As an example, student athletes have to balance sports on top of schoolwork.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Four ways to sleep better at night

The quality of your sleep impacts the quality of your life. That's why sleeping better at night is important for everyone! Here are four ways to improve the quality of your sleeping habits and get some more shuteye during the day. Get a better mattress. You need all the comfort...
LIFESTYLE
Smithonian

Smelling Moms’ Scent May Help Infants Bond With Strangers

Babies don’t make it easy on moms. They cry, whine and hold on for dear life if their mother tries to even leave the room. But a new study suggests an easy solution to help loosen one of the strongest forces in nature, the bond between mother and infant: a worn piece of clothing.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popular Science

Popular Science

21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy