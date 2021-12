2021 has been a busy year for Matthew Judon. The linebacker signed a lucrative new contract with the New England Patriots, he welcomed a new addition to his family, and he’s staying on top of the TikTok dance trends with his family. Thanks to Matthew Judon’s wife, BreighAnn Judon, we have the footballer and his daughter entertaining TikTok users with their dances. It’s got social media users asking who Matthew Judon’s wife is. BreighAnn supported Matthew back when he was a DII athlete and not considered among top NFL prospects—before he defied the odds and rose to professional stardom. Find out about Matthew Judon’s amazing supporter, BreighAnn Judon, here.

